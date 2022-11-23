Rocket rebound on Place Bell ice

There’s nothing like home cooking and the Laval Rocket cooked up a pair of wins in three tries last week at Place Bell. Wednesday night they bested the Abbotsford Canucks then split a two game set with the Cleveland Monsters on Friday and Saturday. One area of concern in the matches was the play of the penalty killing unit as the opposition scored seven times in 14 advantage situations. Five of those goals happened in the 7-3 Friday night loss to the Cleveland Monsters as the visitors went 5-for-6 on the powerplay.
Laval opened the homestand as they doubled up on the Canucks 4-2 on Wednesday night. Anthony Richard and Corey Schueneman gave the Rocket a 2-0 edge in the first but Tristen Nielson got one back with Abbotsford on the powerplay to send the game into the break 2-1. Rafaël Harvey-Pinard notched the only goal of the middle frame to make it 3-1 while Richard had his second tally of the match, an empty net shortie to put the home team up 4-1. The Canucks’ Lane Pederson closed out the scoring with an advantage goal. Cayden Primeau picked-up the win in nets as he turned aside 41 of 43 Canuck shots.
Friday night it was a Monster mash of the Rocket as Cleveland reeled off three goals in the third period to pull away in what had been a one goal game to that point. The closest the Rocket got to the Monsters was a 1-1 tie early in the middle tract on Rem Pitlick’s goal. The game stood at 2-1 after 40 minutes of play and was 3-2 in favour of the visitors before the third period was a minute old. Trey Fix-Wolansky made it 3-1 12 seconds from the drop of the puck then it was 3-2 50 seconds into the period on Mitchell Stephens’ goal. With Cleveland ahead 4-2 Peter Abbandonato made it a 4-3 contest and that’s when the Monsters took control. Fix-Wolansky, Carson Meyer and Roman Ahcan put the game out of reach.
Laval shook off the loss on Friday to turn in a grinding performance Saturday afternoon to take a 5-4 win by shootout. With the Monsters up 4-3 deep into the third Danick Martel struck for the equalizer setting the stage for overtime. Nothing was solved in the extra sessions sending the shooters to centre ice to decide the outcome. It took eight shooters from each team to try to provide the margin of victory. That honour went to Brandon Gignac who recorded the game winner. Pitlick and Martel were the other successful snipers for the Rocket.
Laval closes out the homestand tonight with Abbotsford back in town for a 7:00 pm contest. Following that the Rocket head out on the road to Belleville to take on the Senators Friday and Saturday nights.
