Rocket rebound for series opening split in Springfield

The Laval Rocket shook of the disappointment of a 2-1 overtime loss in game one of the Conference finals best of seven series against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday night to take a 4-2 win on Sunday and a split on the road. The series now shifts back to Place Bell for the next three games starting tonight, followed by Friday and Saturday evenings; all games have a 7:00 pm start. “The key for us was to win one game here when you’re on the road like this,” Rocket head coach Jean-François Houle said. “I like our crowd; they generate a lot of positive energy for our group. Now we’ll go home and work as hard as possible to win the games at home.”
In game one the two opponents were like boxers feeling each other out, looking for an opening, chink in the armour to profit from. The contest remained scoreless until there was 4:49 left in the middle period when Danick Martel recorded his seventh goal of the playoffs.
Laval clung to that 1-0 advantage in the third and was on the verge of taking game one until Brady Lyle made it a 1-1 contest with 2:56 remaining in regulation play. In the extra session the Thunderbirds carried their third period momentum into the extra session. Matthew Peca delivered the game winner 9:32 into the fourth period giving Springfield their seventh consecutive victory of the post season.
That streak would be snapped on Sunday as the Rocket soared to a 4-2 win at the MassMutual Center before 6,310. Laval opened with a pair of goals in the first off the sticks of Brandon Gignac and Jesse Ylönen, who would also have two assists in the win. “I think we played a little bit more simple,” Jesse Ylönen said. “We had a good start and a great effort by the whole team.”
Mackenzie MacEachern made it a 2-1 contest before the first frame concluded. Alex Belzile and Raphaël Harvey-Pinard struck in the second to make it a 4-1 contest. The Thunderbirds got one back early in the third on Klm Kostin’s tally but Cayden Primeau barred the door the rest of the way to secure the win and split for Laval.
