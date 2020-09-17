Rocket readying for return to the rink and staying involved in the community

The Laval Rocket’s commitment to the community can’t be grounded by the current COVID-19 situation as the organization proudly took part in the 47th edition of the Laval Residents’ Blood Drive, one of the largest mobile blood drives in Canada. The event is organized by the city of Laval in conjunction with Héma-Québec. The Rocket organization was proud to take part last Friday at the event held at the Centre Sportif Bois de Boulogne. Taking part in the drive were Rocket head coach Joël Bouchard, assistant coach Daniel Jacob and forwards Laurent Dauphin and Yannick Veilleux, spending time with the fans busy giving the gift of life. It was important to the Rocket to help make this a success because In light of the pandemic, blood donation is crucial in order to meet the significant and increasing demand for blood products in hospitals.
Lynch locked in
Looking forward to a return to ice, the Rocket added to their roster with the signing of centre Kevin Lynch to a one-year-one-way AHL contract. The 6’1’’ and 207 lbs right-handed shot played 54 games with Laval in 2019-20, recording 21 points (7 goal, 14 assists) in addition to serving 36 penalty minutes and posting a +4 differential. Lynch registered 58 points (29 goals, 29 assists) in 208 AHL career games with the Rocket, the Syracuse Crunch and the Manitoba Moose. Prior to joining Laval last year, the Grosse Pointe, MI native posted his best numbers in his AHL career with 14 goals and 12 assists with Syracuse. Lynch added 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists) in 27 playoffs contests in the AHL ranks, helping the Crunch reach the Calder Cup Finals in 2016-17. As a professional, he also had stints with the ECHL’s Toledo Walleye, Evansville Icemen, Florida Everblades and Indy Fuel. In 175 career-games in the ECHL, Lynch recorded 48 goals and 76 assists for 124 points. Before making his professional debut, Lynch enjoyed a four-year collegiate career between 2009-10 and 2012-13 with the University of Michigan. While sporting the Wolverines colors, Lynch tallied 72 points (35 goals, 37 helpers) in 168 games.
