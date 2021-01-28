The boys are back in town as the Laval Rocket are in the midst of training camp for the upcoming American Hockey League season and head coach Joël Bouchard and his staff are putting the candidates through their paces at the Bell Centre. Camp got underway last Friday with 32 players invited, but not all had hit the ice as some had to quarantine once they arrived in Montreal. The players have been split into two groups consisting of players who had attended the Habs’ main camp and the second group of players is ones who are quarantining or have just come out of quarantine. For coach Bouchard, it is a matter of finding the balance between the two groups of players so that they get what they need out of the workouts. “A lot of the players who were at the Canadiens’ camp haven’t stopped,” Rocket head coach Joël Bouchard said following day one of training. “Today we’re joining the junior players and others who have been in quarantine. It will be like that for the next week. My job, it’s kind of complicated, it’s a lot of fun and it’s a great challenge, but it’s pretty simple. It’s to make sure everybody gets what they need out of where they are in their career.” Coach Bouchard noted that having 32 players in camp makes the planning different for the sessions. “You cannot practice with 32 players on the ice,” coach Bouchard said. “It’s too much, it kills the vibe, it kills the pace and you can’t get the workload.” To accommodate that there will be days with two sessions, sometimes for the younger players so they can be the focus and sometimes mixed so they get the full experience. As to the players on the ice, Rocket captain Xavier Ouellet likes what he sees, “We’ve got a really good group, Xavier Ouellet said. “Everyone is working really hard and everyone has the right mindset of trying to get better, it’s exciting.” Intra-squad games are now part of the plan and one is scheduled for today in Brossard and another on Sunday back at the Bell Centre. League play begins on February 5 but the North Division consisting of Laval, Belleville, Toronto and Manitoba had not been disclosed at press time. The plan is to play a 36 game slate against the Senators, Marlies and Moose, which means lots of opportunities for some great rivalries. “I think we’re just lucky to be playing, that’s the way I see it,” Alex Belzile said. “I’m just happy to be playing right now. In the ECHL when I played for Idaho I remember playing Stockton nine straight times in a month. If we played the same team 40 times, I’d be happy to just because we are getting to play. Our attitude is to enjoy the process even if we’re playing the same tea because we are lucky to be playing.”

