On Monday morning the Laval Rocket opened training camp for the 2021-2022 campaign with 28 players looking to make the grade to play in the American Hockey League (AHL). The sessions also marked the start of the new head coach of the Rocket Jean-François Houle’s reign as bench boss, ready to put his stamp on the team.
Following team meetings, physicals and fitness testing, plus getting geared up it was time to hit the ice for drills and scrimmaging. Fans will have to wait for opening night to see their Rocket on the ice as Place Bell is closed to the public for the practices.
Camp started out with a trio of goalies, nine defensemen and 16 forwards, six of the players have been invited to participate on a tryout basis. The number of participants grew by four on Tuesday after Brandon Baddock, Laurent Dauphin, Jean-Sebastien Dea and Michael McNiven all cleared waivers. Not with the team yet are Josh Brook and Joel Teasdale will remain on the Canadiens roster until both are cleared medically to return from their knee injuries.
Looking at the players in camp, it could be a very different roster than last year’s squad that posted a 23-9-3-1 record in 36 games to claim the Canadian Division title. From last year’s roster forwards Cameron Hillis, Arsen Khisamutdinov and Jake Lucchini, defensemen Terrance Amorosa, Tobie Bisson, Corey Schueneman and Xavier Ouellet. The only goalie from the previous season is McNiven.
Laval will jump right in to getting some playing experience as they have a pair of preseason games starting with the Belleville Senators tomorrow night. On Saturday evening they’ll take on the Toronto Marlies, both games are being played in Belleville at the CAA Arena.
It will be a quick week of preparation as the Rocket will open the 72 game schedule with a home and home set against the Senators. Friday night October 15 Laval opens at home at Place Bell with a 7:00 pm puck drop. Saturday the 16th it’s off to Bellevile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.