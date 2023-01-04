Rocket ready to launch into 2023 schedule

As 2022 came to a close the Laval Rocket brought the curtain down on that portion of the schedule on a positive note with a pair of wins over the Syracuse Crunch. Those were big wins as the Crunch sits in fourth place of the North Division with Laval nipping at their heels in fifth. That climb into fifth is on improved play by the Rocket as they have risen out of the cellar after going 5-4-0-1 over their last 10 games.
Laval handled the Crunch at Place Bell taking 6-3 and 5-1 decisions before enjoying their New Year break. With the team’s leading point getter and goal scorer Anthony Richard still with the parent club Canadiens, other players are stepping up to put the puck in the net.
In the 6-3 win six different shooters found the back of the net. Rem Pitlick, Joël Teasdale, Corey Schueneman, Olivier Galipeau, William Trudeau and Alex Belzile all lit the lamp. In the 5-1 victory the Rocket struck for five unanswered goals eliminating a 1-0 Syracuse lead with a pair of goals in the second and a trio of tallies in the third. Rafaël Harvey-Pinard hit for the equalizer 66 seconds into the second and midway through the middle frame Teasdale delivered the game winner. Pitlick and Belzile added advantage markers in the third with Galipeau notching the empty netter to close out the scoring.
Rocket goaltender Kevin Poulin has been logging the lion’s share of minutes between the pipes and picked up both wins over Syracuse. Poulin has played 1,017.11 minutes and has a record of 6-9-2 while allowing 56 goals for a GAA of 3.30.
January action begins tonight with the Manitoba Moose in town for two contests. The Moose and Rocket will take to the Place Bell ice again Friday night with a 7:00 pm start. Laval will close out the first week of 2023 play Sunday in Toronto as Laval takes on the first place Marlies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.