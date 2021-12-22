Rocket rally to burn Bruins

The Laval Rocket made it two wins in a row with a come from behind victory over the Providence Bruins last Friday night at Place Bell. Laval rallied from a first period 2-0 hole to take a 6-3 decision on the strength of a six straight goal outburst.
The visitors jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals by Alexis D’Aoust and Cameron Hughes 31 seconds apart 3:27 from the opening face-off. Following that it was all Rocket on the offensive push and Laval’s goalie Michael McNiven settling in following the early Providence goals.
Gabriel Bourque led off the scoring spree for Laval as his first period marker sent the game into the break as a one goal game.
The Rocket launched an impressive powerplay display in the second stanza to establish control of the game. Laval notched a trio of advantage goals in just under a five minute span to establish a 4-2 lead. Louie Belpedio hit for the equalizer, Lukas Vejdemo gave the home side the lead and Alex Belzile made it a two goal Rocket lead. With 1:08 remaiing in the second stanza Cameron Hills authored an unassisted tally to give Laval a three goal cushion with a 5-2 lead. While the Rocket were on the attack, their defensive play also was impressive as they limited the Bruins to a meager three shots on McNiven.
The third period was barely underway when Kevin Roy converted a pass from Raphaël Harvey-Pinard to up the score to 6-2. The Bruins managed one more score on a powerplay opportunity as Jack Ahcan made it 6-3 but that was all Providence could manage the rest of the way.
The Rocket swept the three star selections with Alex Belzile, Lukas Vejdemo and Louie Belpedio going 1-2-3 respectively.
Laval will now have to wait until after the holiday break to see if they can continue to add to their wins as Saturday night’s game in Syracuse against the Crunch was postponed due to COVID protocols applied to the Crunch.
Laval presently sits in third in the North Division with 26 points, the same as second place Rochester but the Americans have three games in hand over Laval. The Rocket return on Wednesday, December 29 at Place Bell where they are scheduled to take on Rochester with a 7:30 pm start.
