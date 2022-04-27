Rocket playoff bound as regular season winds down

Despite a pair of losses last week the quality hockey the Laval Rocket has played throughout the season has them locked onto a post-season spot for the playoffs. Laval will close out the regular schedule with three games this week, two at Place Bell and the season finale in Syracuse against the Crunch. The Toronto Marlies are first up though with games tonight and tomorrow night at Place Bell. Laval will look to get back into the win column as it was the Marlies and the Crunch who handed the Rocket identical 5-1 defeats last week.
In the two losses it was like it was the same script both nights. On home ice Joël Teasdale put the Rocket up 1-0 with the lone tally of the opening period much to the delight of the 9,643 Rocket faithful on hand. Following that it was all Marlies as Toronto reeled of three goals in the second to establish a 3-1 lead. In the third frame Toronto added two more tallies, the final one into the empty Laval net. Toronto’s netminder Michael Hutchinson was too hot for Laval to handle even outshooting the Marlies 36 to 31. Kevin Pilon picked-up the loss for the Rocket.
In Syracuse Teasdale put Laval ahead 1-0 but again it was their opponents striking for five unanswered goals to take the win. The Crunch had a pair of powerplay tallies and an empty net marker on their ledger. The Rocket sent only 20 shots in Syracuse’s goalie Max Lagace direction. Cayden Primeau had a heavier workload as he made 35 saves on 39 shots taken by the Crunch.
The Toronto Marlies are out of the playoff picture but will be playing for pride and perhaps a contract for next season. That makes them a dangerous opponent for Laval tonight and tomorrow night. Saturday night’s game at Upstate Medical University Arena the Crunch will be looking to keep up their momentum as at press time Syracuse was on a modest three game win streak. The Crunch are in second place of the North Division, five points up on third place Laval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.