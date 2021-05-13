Rocket on a Marlies-thon to close out the season

Tuesday night the Laval Rocket played the first of their five final games of the season, all against the Toronto Marlies. Laval was looking to snap a two game losing streak, a rarity in the strong season the Rocket has enjoyed. Laval did just that with a 4-2 win over the Marlies who came out flat at the Coca-Cola Coliseum over the first two periods but staged a comeback attempt in the third. “They played really well, 40 shots again,” Rocket coach Joël Bouchard said. “They (Toronto) got a couple of chances, a couple of bounces, the puck found some of their guys a couple of times. Obviously they had nothing to lose so they gave it a push. As a coach if you see the way the guys on the bench handled the game, you’d be proud.”
The Rocket came out firing in the opening period as they peppered Marlies’ goalie Veini Vehvilainen with 20 shots as Laval built a 2-0 lead. With three and a half minutes remaining in the first, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Yannick Veilleux potted a pair of goals in just under a two minute span. With 12 seconds left until the break, Rocket captain and Toronto’s Stefan Noesen got into a tussle and were issued fighting majors.
Laval continued the torrid pack as play resumed in the middle tract, reeling off the first seven shots with Jesse Ylönen upping the ante to 3-0 at the 3:09 mark. The Marlies continued to sputter along getting their first shot of the period 11-and-a-half minutes in. Over the course of 40 minutes Laval’s netminder Vasily Demchenko had to remain at the ready after facing a meagre 11 shots.
Toronto came out with more jump in their game in the third and at 12:44 Richard Clune was in tune as he notched the shutout buster to make it a 3-1 contest. With 2:1 remaining in regulation time, Nic Petan beat Demchenko to make it a one- goal contest. Toronto lifted Vehvilainen in favour of the extra attacker to press for the equalizer. Laurent Dauphin sealed the victory with an empty netter with 25 seconds left on the clock. “I think it was probably our worst period of the game,” Rafaël Harvey-Pinard said. “We had a tough time to get the puck out of the zone. We still defended well and we found a way to win the game.”
Jesse Ylönen’s goal, which was the game winner and assist performance, earned him first star honours while goaltender Demchenko w tapped as the game’s second star.
It was a quick turnaround for the second game, which was played yesterday afternoon. Laval now returns to the Bell Centre for the final three games of the campaign. Toronto will square off against the Rocket tomorrow night at 7 pm followed by a Saturday matinee with a 3 pm puck drop. The final game of the season takes place on Monday evening with a 7 pm start. “We have a really big motivation to win the rest of the games,” Jesse Ylönen said. “We’ve had a good season so far and we want to finish it well.”
