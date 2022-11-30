Rocket looking to rise in North Division standings

Following a one win two loss week the Laval Rocket are stuck on the lowest wrung of the North Division standings of the American Hockey League. Laval closed out their recent homestand with a 3-2 loss to the Abbotsford Canucks then split a pair on the road against the Belleville Senators winning 7-5 and dropping a 4-1 decision. That series of games put Laval’s record at 6-wins-11-losses and a trio of overtime losses giving them a .375 percentage in the standings.
Following a scoreless opening period Guillaume Brisebois delivered a 1-0 lead to the visitors 26 seconds from the drop of the puck. Justin Barron’s powerplay marker knotted the score only to see Abbotsford reply with their own advantage tally by Will Lockwood to reclaim a 2-1 lead. Lane Pederson struck for the game winner with 1:36 remaining in the middle period. Laval had the lone goal of the third to pull within one on Peter Abbandonato’s goal with 4:48 to play but the Rocket ran out of time.
On Friday night Laval took a 7-5 decision over the Senators in Belleville in a contest that turned chippy in the second and third periods. The Rocket went 3-for-4 on the powerplay to aid in the victory. The game was tied 1-1 after the opponents exchanged goals in the opening 20 minutes. Otto Leskinen’s first goal of the campaign was the equalizer.
It was a wide open second period with six goals being scored in a 5:29 span that saw Laval carry a 5-3 lead into the third. Anthony Richard and Jan Mysak were good on advantage goals with Rafaël Harvey-Pinard extending the lead to 4-1. Scott Sabourin got one back for the Sens but Barron’s powerplay marker returned the three goal cushion to Laval. Angus Crookshank closed out the scoring spree to send the game into the break with the Rocket ahead by two.
Belleville battled back to tie the score on goals by Jake Lucchini and Maxence Guenette’s powerplay marker. Nicolas Beaudin’s first of the season was also the game winner and Barron’s second of the game, a powerplay empty-netter, sealed the deal.
Bellevile rallied in Saturday’s contest striking for four unanswered goals to claim the game. Lucas Condotta gave the Rocket a 1-0 advantage in the first but the Sens erased that. Bellevile’s Crookshank had a pair of powerplay goals to tie then give his team the lead. Cole Reinhardt added a shortie three minutes into the third and Sabourin closed out the game with an empty net tally.
Laval remains on the road this week as tonight they are in Utica to face the Comets. The Rocket then head west for a pair against the Canucks in Abbotsford on Saturday and Sunday.
