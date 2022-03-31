Rocket looking to carry homestand momentum on western swing

The Laval Rocket enjoyed a very successful homestand taking nine out of 10 possible points and look to maintain that momentum as they are out west for four games. Laval’s surge has them slotted in second in the North Division and fifth overall in the Eastern Conference. They are facing the Manitoba Moose and then will be in Abbottsford for a pair against the Canucks. “I think we’re playing a good 60 minutes overall,” Rafaël Harvey-Pinard said. “In general we’re taking care of details in our own zone and the offensive zone too. The team is playing very well and everyone is giving 100 percent.”
The missing point from a five game homestand came in the 2-1 shootout loss to the Belleville Senators. It was a classic goaltenders’ battle between Laval’s Cayden Primeau and the Sens Mads Sogaard with all the in game scoring coming in a 94 second span in the second period. Cedric Paquette gave Laval a 1-0 lead 16:29 into the middle period then Belleville’s Clark Bishop replied at the 18:03 mark. Primeau and Sogaard fended off every attack through regulation and overtime setting the scene for the shootout. Belleville’s first two shooters were successful while there was no joy for Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Jesse Ylönen but the Sens next shooter was good for the game winner.
The Rocket made the Lehigh Valley Phantoms disappear with a solid 5-1 victory. The two opponents exchanged goals in the first with Paquette knotting the score at 1-1. Jean-Sébastien Dea recorded the game winner 32 seconds into the middle frame; Danick Martel added an insurance marker giving Laval a 3-1 edge after two periods. Paquette’s second of the game made it 4-1 and Jean-Christophe Beaudin authored an unassisted gem to make it 5-1.
The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins closed out the homestand at Place Bell and fell by a 5-3 score to the red-hot Rocket. Laval headed into the third holding onto a 3-2 lead on goals by Kevin Roy, the hot-shooting Paquette and Gabriel Bourque. The Pens managed to pull even at 3-3 at the 7:49 mark of the third. Nate Schnarr returned the lead to Laval with just under five minutes remaining in regulation time. The Penguins lifted their goalie in favour of the extra man and Harvey-Pinard took advantage of the empty net to score his 16th of the campaign.
