Rocket launching into season’s second half on winning note

The Laval Rocket swept the Syracuse Crunch in last week’s workload in a three game set at Place Bell. Laval bookended a pair of convincing wins 6-2 and 5-1, around a 2-1 overtime victory over Syracuse. That brought the Rocket to the completion of the first half of the campaign sitting in third place of the North Division of the American Hockey League and sixth in the conference.
Rocket netminder Kevin Poulin was a workhorse picking up the all three wins between the pipes. Poulin allowed only four goals on 84 shots over the course of the three matches. “Kevin has been playing well,” Rocket head coach Jean-François Houle said. “He has been hot and sometimes as a coach you have to ride the hot hand. Poulin has got it going right now. He feels big in the net and there’s not many rebounds.”
Cameron Hillis paced the Rocket with a two goal performance, both coming in the first period in Laval’s 6-2 win. Peter Abbandonato had a goal and a pair of helpers with the other tallies coming off the sticks of Louie Belpedio, Gabriel Bourque with a shorthanded empty netter and a powerplay marker by Joël Teasdale.
Game two was a goaltender’s battle between Poulin and Syracuse’s Amir Miftakhov. The Crunch scored in the first and carried that 1-0 edge into the third following a scoreless second frame. Brandon Baddock scored the equalizer breaking the 30 plus minutes of scoreless hockey. Nothing was solved in regulation and it was Jean-Sébastien Dea notching the game winner 3:24 into the extra-session.
Saturday afternoon the Rocket struck for a pair of first period tallies and built to a 4-0 cushion through the first 40 minutes of play. Justin Ducharme and Dea had the first period goals while Teasdale and a shortie by Bourque had the second frame tallies. Former Rocket Charles Hudon had the shutout buster just past the eight minute mark of the third. Dea closed out the scoring with an empty ne marker for his second goal of the game. “We looked at these three games as a mini-series,” Rocket goalie Kevin Poulin said. “We played very well in the first game; the second game was much tighter. Today (last Saturday) we came out and scored some goals right away. They made a push but I think we did a good job in general.”
Last night’s game in Belleville was postponed due to COVID protocols so tomorrow night Laval will be in Syracuse starting a string of four games in six days on the road. Sunday they face the Rochester Americans then Monday and Wednesday it will be the Toronto Marlies.
