Rocket launching into conference final

The Laval Rocket are one step closer to the Calder Cup final as they will now face the Springfield Thunderbirds in the Eastern Conference final starting Saturday in Springfield. This marks the first time in Calder Cup post-season play for both Laval and Springfield.
To make it to the next round Laval applied the broom to the Rochester Americans following a 6-5 victory in the third overtime period last Wednesday night at the Blue Cross Arena. That win punched the Rocket’s ticket to the Eastern Conference finals. Jean-Sébastien Dea was a thorn in the side of his former team, the Americans, as he had a pair of goals including the overtime winner 1:51 into the third OT session.
The Springfield Thunderbirds secured their spot in the Eastern Conference finals with a 5-1 win over the Charlotte Checkers at Bojangles’ Coliseum last Saturday night. While the Rocket went the full five games in their opening round, Springfield recorded their second consecutive series sweep.
Following their second consecutive series sweep, Springfield will take on the Laval Rocket for the right to play for the Calder Cup. Both the Thunderbirds and Rocket are in the midst of their first-ever appearance in the Calder Cup Playoffs.
Since the Rocket landed in the AHL, they have a 4-6 record against Springfield but this season Laval has won both meetings. 5-2, 4-3.
The series will now be a best of seven format and should be a battle for a berth in the Calder Cup final. Springfield finished second in the Atlantic Division posting 95 points in 76 games while Laval finished third in the Nort Division with 85 points in 72 games.
The series will return to Place Bell on Wednesday June 8, Friday June 10 and if necessary Saturday June 11. All games have 7:00 pm starts.
