Rocket land in post-season play

There was no need for scoreboard watching by the Laval Rocket following their second win of the week as the Cleveland Monsters lost their Friday night match to Utica by a 2-1 score eliminating the Monsters from the mix even with a pair of games to play on the weekend.
Laval begins their playoff run tonight at Place Bell in a short best of three series against the Utica Comets in North Division action and it is a sold out game of Rocket fans ready to roar for their team. Friday night game two shifts to the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica and if necessary game three on Saturday in Utica.
Last Wednesday night the Rocket delighted the fans o hand as they doubled the North Division’s top team, the Toronto Marlies 6-3. In the win Anthony Richard had a hat trick performance. Two of the goals coming in the opening period to knot the score at 2-2 and he completed the trio of tallies with the final goal of the game, an empty net shot with 33 seconds to play. Mitchell Stephens contributed a pair of goals in the inning effort, the second an advantage strike and Jesse Ylönen had the other Rocket marker, also a powerplay effort. Cayden Primeau stopped 39 of 42 shots sent his way.
In the regular season closer, the Rocket edged the Syracuse Crunch 4-3 where a record crowd of 10,295 at Place Bell saw an explosive opening period where six pucks found the back of the net. Laval was on the plus side of the ledger as the period ended with the Rocket owning a 4-2 lead. Pierrick Dubé potted a pair, the first to put Laval up 1-0 a mere 1:23 from the opening faceoff. His second goal gave the Rocket a 2-1 lead, which quickly became a 4-1 advantage. In a span of two minutes Dubé was joined by Corey Schueneman and Anthony Richard, who reached the 30 goal plateau. Daniel Walcott replied with one, his first of two on the evening. While there was a burst of scoring in the first there was a dearth of scoring in the second allowing the 4-2 score to be carried over to the third. In the final 20 minutes Walcott got the Crunch to within one but the game’s first star Cayden Primeau was giving no quarter to his opponents. For the second consecutive game Primeau turned aside 39 of 42 shots sent his way.
