Rocket in the hunt for the Calder Cup

Last Saturday the Laval Rocket put the 2021-2022 regular season into the books with a 5-1 win over the Syracuse Crunch and for the first time in their short history can look forward to being in the American Hockey League’s post-season with the Calder Cup the ultimate goal.
The Rocket finished in third place in the North Division with a 39-26-5-2 record in 72 games and will face the second place Crunch in the semi-final round of the North Division as both teams automatically advanced to round two. The Crunch finished six points ahead of Laval but also played 76 games during the schedule that was still hampered by COVID.
The 5-1 win in the regular season finale was a road victory and hopefully is a good omen as their best of five series will open in Syracuse at the Upstate Medical University Arena with games this Friday and Saturday. The series then returns to Place Bell on Thursday, May 12 with a 7:00 pm game and if necessary on Saturday, May 14 for a 3:00 pm meeting. Should it go to five games the deciding contest would be back in Syracuse on Tuesday, May 17.
In their seven meetings this season Laval won five of the matches, including the last game of the schedule where they rolled off five unanswered goals to take the win. That also ended a six game win streak the Crunch had been on. If the Rocket can keep that winning pace the Crunch could be on life support heading back to Place Bell.
It will be an exciting series as the two combatants have very similar statistics. When it comes to special teams Laval’s penalty kills were 80.7 percent while Syracuse was good 80 percent of the time. On the powerplay the Rocket scored 17.9 percent of the time and the Crunch had an edge with 18.6 percent.
The Rocket’s offence is led by Raphaël Harvey-Pinard, Jean-Sébastien Dea and captain Xavier Ouellet but every member of the roster can and has contributed. Goalies Kevin Poulin and Cayden Primeau can shutdown the Crunch as they both had solid seasons. Primeau had a 2.34 goals against average and a .920 save percentage while Primeau earned a 2.94 GAA and had a .909 save percentage.
Tickets went on sale Monday and are certain to be snapped up quickly by fans with a taste for playoff hockey.
