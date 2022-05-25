Rocket in control heading to Rochester

Following a pair of dominating performances on Sunday and Monday nights at Place Bell the Laval Rocket are in control of the North Division finals series and one game away from the Conference Championship round of the Calder Cup. The Rocket dispatched the Rochester Americans by 6-1 and 3-1 scores. “I think we’re right on top of them,” Rocket head coach Jean-François Houle said following game two. “We’re physical, we deny them time and space and when you do that to good players they get frustrated and that makes it tough for them to generate offence.”
Danick Martel paced the Rocket in the opening 6-1 victory as he scored a franchise record four goals to lead the Laval past Rochester in front of 10,043 fans at Place Bell on Sunday evening. Rochester opened the scoring but Martel went on a tear scoring late in the first period then potted a pair to record the hat trick. Martel notched his fourth in the third period while Cédric Paquette and Nate Schnarr had the other tallies for Laval. Cayden Primeau improved to 4-1 in the post season as he made 31 saves. Rochester’s Aaron Dell got the loss and the hook in the second after allowing four goals on 0 shots. Michael Houser took over the rest of the way allowing two goals on 18 shots.
The Rocket came out firing in game two pasting Dell with 17 shots in the opening period. It was on the third shot at 5:17 that got the crowd of 9,386 on their feet when Brandon Gignac put Laval up 1-0 with assists from Tory Dello and Alex Belzile. Louie Belpedio made it a 2-0 contest just shy of the five minute mark of the middle period. Midway through the third Lucas Condotta upped the advantage to 3-0. With less than three minutes remaining in regulation Dell went to the bench in favour of the extra attacker and that produced the shutout buster as Arttu Ruotsalainen beat Primeau making it 3-1. That would be the lone puck to elude Primeau on the 32 shots sent his way. His record now stands at 5-1 in the playoffs. “When he (Primeau) plays like that it’s just so fun for us,” Brandon Gignac said. “He makes some saves and then we’re out right away, so it’s pretty good for us.”
The best of five series resumes tonight in Rochester at the Blue Cross Arena with Laval looking to apply the broom to the Americans. If necessary game four will take place Friday night and if it goes to a fifth and deciding contest it will be at Place Bell Sunday night with a 7:00 pm puck drop.
