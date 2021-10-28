Rocket goes two for three in AHL action

The Laval Rocket took two of three games last week in AHL play winning one at home and then splitting a brief two game road trip. On Wednesday, October 20 the Rocket slipped past the Manitoba Moose with a 5-4 victory. On the road Laval blanked the Providence Bruins 4-0 on Saturday and then were shut down by the Bridgeport Islanders on Sunday.
In the win over the Moose, Laval’s Laurent Dauphin opened the scoring in the first but Manitoba hit for two goals to carry a 2-1 lead into the second. Kevin Roy pulled the home side even and Alex Belzile gave the Rocket a 3-2 edge as play headed for the third frame. The visitors knotted the score at 3-all 4:08 into the period but Laval was quick to respond. Jean-Sebastien Dea authored an unassisted tally 1:28 following the Manitoba goal to go up 4-3. Brandon Baddock’s first goal of the campaignto make it 5-3 stood as the game winner as the Moose managed an empty netter but with only three seconds remaining. Cayden Primeau picked up the win between the pipes.
The Rocket roared into Providence and dominated in the 4-0 win where four different shooters provided the offensive output. Gianni Fairbrother and Xavier Ouellett gave Laval a two goal cushion in the first. The score remained 2-0 through the middle period as Laval’s Michael McNiven and the Bruins’ Callum Booth turned away 13 and 10 shots respectively. McNiven went on to a 29 shot shutout and first star honours.
In the third the Rocket potted a pair to close out the scoring and secure the victory. Laurent Dauphin made it 3-0 and Brandon Gignac hit for the empty netter.
Following that win it was on to Bridgeport where the Rocket attack sputtered and it was Laval on the wrong side of a shutout. After playing through a scoreless first, the Islanders Anatolii Golyshev scored his first of two to go up 1-0. That was the lone goal of the second period and in the third, Golyshev made it 2-1 2:01 into the third then Chris Terry sealed the deal with an empty net goal.
Last night the Rocket hosted the Toronto Marlies in the first of three games this week at Place Bell. Tomorrow night the Rochester Americans face-off at 7pm and then again on Saturday with a matinee match set for 1 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.