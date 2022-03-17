Rocket goes one for three on the road

When the Laval Rocket took to the road stateside last week the trip got off to a promising start as Laval won 7-2 over the Rochester Americans. Following that win the Rocket dropped the next two contests as they were edged 4-3 by the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and were beaten 6-2 by the Wilkes-Barre\Scranton Penguins.
In the win over the Americans goalies Kevin Poulin of the Rocket and Rochester’s Aaron Dell duelled through a scoreless first. Jesse Ylönen broke the ice a mere 46 seconds into the middle frame with his first of two goals. Tory Dello had an unassisted marker and Brandon Gignac a shorthanded effort to give Laval a 3-0 lead just shy of the 10 minute mark. An advantage goal by Rochester’s Sean Malone got the home team on the board, sending the game into the break with the visitors ahead 3-1. Early in the third Ylönen and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard made it a 5-1 contest with goals 19 seconds apart. Rochester got one back at the 3:24 mark only to see Devante Smith Pelly reply for Laval 66 seconds later. Danick Martel closed out the scoring for the Rocket.
It was on to the PPL Center to face the Lehigh Valley Phantoms where the Rocket saw a 3-1 lead dissipate as the Phantoms rallied for the 4-3 victory. The two opponents exchanged goals in the first with Kevin Roy knotting the score with 1:17 left in the opening period. Goals by Harvey-Pinard and Justin Ducharme gave the Rocket a 3-1 lead. Phantom Logan Day’s tally sent the game into intermission with the score 3-2. In the third Max Willman pulled the Phantoms even 1:34 from the start of the third. Just under two minutes later Wade Allison scored the game winning goal.
Laval closed out their road swing at the Mohegan Sun Arena At Casey Plaza and were on the wrong side of a 6-2 score against Wilkes-Barre Scranton. The Penguins struck first 1:15 from the opening faceoff. Joël Teasdale struck back 25 seconds following the opening goal but that would be as close as the Rocket would get. There was no scoring in the middle period but in the third the Pens were good for a trio of tallies while Harvey-Pinard managed to get one for Laval.
Tomorrow night the Rocket open a five game homestand at Place Bell with the Hartford Wolf Pack in town for a 7:00 pm meeting. Saturday afternoon at 3:00 pm the Hershey Bears will be in town, followed by the Belleville Senators on Wednesday night for a 7:00 pm game. Lehigh Valley and Wilkes-Barre Scranton close out the homestand next Friday and Saturday.
