Rocket go one for three at home

The Laval Rocket dropped two of three matches at Place Bell last week losing Belleville on Wednesday evening then splitting a pair against the Rochester Americans on Friday and Saturday.
The Belleville Senators took a 3-2 decision in a game where the three Sens goals all came on powerplays. Following a scoreless first period the Rocket and Senators exchanged goals in the middle frame. Anthony Richard had the marker for the home side. Midway through the third Brandon Gignac gave Laval a 2-1 edge but advantage tallies by Roby Jarventie and Rourke Chartier delivered the win for Belleville.
On Friday night the Rocket entertained their 5,585 faithful with an 8-1 victory over the Rochester Americans. Laval broke open a 1-1 deadlock with seven unanswered goals to hand the loss to the Americans. In the win seven different Rocket players chipped in for the win, Justin Barron had a pair in the victory. Peter Abbandonato opened the scoring in the first period and Jan Mysak broke the tie in the second and gets credit for the game winning goal. Barron followed with his first of two and Xavier Simoneau notched an advantage goal to send the Rocket into the break with a 4-1 lead. Third period markers came off the sticks of Lucas Condotta, Corey Schueneman, Anthony Richard and a powerplay effort by Barron to close out the scoring spree.
Saturday’s matinee saw the Rocket get on the board first again on Anthony Richard’s goal he tucked inside the right post. The 1-0 lead didn’t last long as the Americans replied 69 seconds later. That was the start of a five goal run by Rochester. Following the tying tally by Isak Rosen the visitors hit for a quick two goals giving Rochester a 3-1 lead in a 2:44 span by the end of the first. The Americans added single markers in the second and third to ice the win. Rocket goalie Kevin Poulin made several sensational stops to keep the Americans from adding more goals to their total.
The homestand continues with the Toronto Marlies on the ice at Place Bell tonight and again Friday night, both games get underway at 7pm. Saturday afternoon the homestand comes to a close with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in for a 3pm visit.
