As the Rocket get deeper into training camp, it became clear that this year Laval will feel the Heat, that’s California’s Stockton Heat, as Stockton will join the Canadian Division for the 2021 campaign. The Stockton Heat, the Calgary Flames’ AHL farm team requested a provisional relocation for the 2021 season to play their home games in Calgary, which was granted. Stockton joins Laval, the Belleville Senators, Manitoba Moose and Toronto Marlies in the division. This situation came about as the Heat was looking at a difficult situation to play stateside. The decision to bring the Heat north has slowed the release of the schedule and on Monday evening the AHL announced the postponement of the start of the 2021 season for the Canadian Division. Initially scheduled for February 5, now the schedule for the 2021 season will be communicated as soon as possible by the AHL. “Everybody is trying their best to do the best job they can to develop players,” Joël Bouchard said. “It’s pushing back the schedule but at the end of the day it’s all about experience we can give our young players. We’re going to see another team, other players and challenge our guys. It’s all positive.” Monday was a very solid workout since the practice and scrimmage set for Sunday was cancelled due to a COVID situation involving a Canadiens’ player. “I think Marc Bergevin (Habs’ GM) was very clear,” coach Bouchard said. “We had a test that was positive but it was a false positive. That being said we don’t take any chances, it was mostly out of caution.” As to the progression of the team, “I’m really pleased about the engagement (of the players),” he said. “The message to the young guys is to ask questions. Ask questions so when you get on the ice you’re not back on your heels, you’re on your toes and are able to keep up. To the veterans, push the young guys, push them to be better. They (also) have to push each other (because) they are all at different places in their careers.” Taking to the ice at the Bell Centre following a couple of days away worked out as a positive for the players. “It’s almost good sometimes to take a step back,” he said. “They (the players) appreciated being on the ice. They worked until the end and had a lot of enthusiasm today.”
Rocket focus on training while schedule put on hold
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
