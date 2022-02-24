Rocket fires hot and cold on road swing

The Laval Rocket were hot and cold last week on their road swing with one win in three games as The Suburban went to press.
After handing the Syracuse Crunch three losses at Place Bell, the Crunch exacted a little bit of payback with a 5-2 win over the visitors from Laval. Syracuse rolled to a 3-0 lead over the first 20 minutes of play on goals by Remi Elie, Charles Hudon and Gabriel Dumont. The Rocket rallied to get to within one of the Crunch on second period goals. Shawn St. Amant recorded his first goal to get the Rocket on the board and a man-advantage tally by Jesse Ylönen made it a 3-2 contest. Laval pressed in the third looking for the equalizer but Syracuse netminder Hugo Alnefelt could not be beaten and with Cayden Primeau on the bench in favour of an extra attacker, Darren Raddysh hit for the empty net goal to seal the victory.
From there it was on to Rochester to face the Americans and the Rocket rebounded nicely following their loss in Syracuse. Laval bounced back to take a 5-1 decision over Rochester. Laval got the jump on the Americans with a three goal outburst in the first frame. Cédric Desruisseaux notched his first goal to open the scoring and that was followed up by Peter Abbandonato scoring a powerplay marker and a goal by Jean-Sébastien Dea. When play resumed in the middle period Cameron Hillis upped the ante to 4-0. Rochester’s Ryan Scarfo spoiled Cayden Primeau’s shutout bid with his tally. Sami Niku’s empty net marker for the Rocket closed out the scoring.
Monday afternoon found Laval facing the Toronto Marlies and it was the Marlies coming away with a 6-2 victory over the road weary Rocket. Toronto scored on the powerplay, shorthanded and a pair of even strength goals in the opening period to take command with a 4-0 lead. Joseph Duszak made it 5-0 before the second stanza was three minutes old. Raphaël Harvey-Pinard did ruin Marlies’ goalie Michael Hutchinson’s clean sheet with his unassisted powerplay goal. Louie Belpedio had the other goal for the Rocket in the loss.
Laval closed out their road trip last night as they took on the Marlies again, now it will be home on Place Bell ice for the next seven contests.
Tomorrow night at 7:00 pm and Saturday afternoon at 3:00 pm the Rocket will take on the Belleville Senators. Monday and Wednesday evenings the Cleveland Monsters will hit the ice for 7:30 matches. Friday night at 7:00 pm and Saturday at 1:00 pm fans can check out the Abbotsford Canucks. Closing out the homestand will be the Springfield Thunder birds on Monday night, March 7 with a 7:00 pm puck drop.
