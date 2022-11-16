Rocket enjoy little success on road swing

The three game road trip south of the border started off promising for the Laval Rocket with an overtime win over Utica but then dropped the next two contests to Lehigh Valley and Hershey.

The Friday night win over the Utica Comets in overtime, Laval’s first in four tries this season, was important as Laval is just ahead of the seventh place Comets in the North Division.

The Rocket jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first on goals by Gabriel Bourque and Anthony Richard’s first of two, the other being the winner in the extra session. The Comets replied with a trio of tallies, including two in a 16 second span, to take a 3-2 lead into the break.

Danick Martel scored a shortie to pull the Rocket even but Brian Pinho’s powerplay marker returned the lead to Utica. With 63 seconds left in the middle frame Xavier Simoneau made it a 4-4 contest. Nothing was solved in a scoreless third period setting the stage for overtime.

In the extra-session Richard gave the visitors the win four minutes in.

Saturday found Laval in Lehigh Valley to take on the Phantoms where the Rocket ended up on the wrong side of a 3-2 score. The Phantoms built to a 2-0 lead over two periods but Laval battled back in the third.

The powerplay unit was good for both goals with Justin Barron making it a one goal game and then Jesse Ylönen scoring the equalizer. Lehigh Valley wasted little time as they replied 90 seconds later with Cam Yorks goal becoming the game winner.

Laval closed out the road trip with a 4-1 defeat to the Hershey Bears Sunday afternoon. The Bears were in control 3-0 into the third when Anthony Richard continued to impress with his ninth goal of the campaign. Hershey added an empty netter to close out the match.

Laval is back home at Place Bell with a 7:00 pm game tonight against the Abbotsford Canucks. The Cleveland Monsters will be in town for a pair of games Friday night at 7:00 pm and Saturday afternoon with a 3:00 pm puck drop.