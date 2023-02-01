Rocket end week on winning note

After losing two heartbreakers in overtime the Laval Rocket finished off their week with a solid 7-4 victory over the Monsters in Cleveland Saturday night. That was a bounce back from 3-2 loss in OT Friday night and a 2-1 loss in an extra session Wednesday night at Place Bell to the Belleville Senators.
In the win Lucas Condotta hit for a trio of goals and Anthony Richard turned in two goal performance. The Rocket powerplay figured prominently in establishing a lead that Laval would not relinquish as they built to a 3-0 lead all on advantage goals.
Richard opened the scoring and Joël Teasdale was good for the second tally sending the Rocket into the break with a 2-0 lead. Condotta upped it to a 3-0 game with his first of the night 1:27 from the start of the period. The Monsters replied with a pair to make it a one goal game but Condotta’s second goal extended the Rocket lead to 4-2. In his first game with Laval Riley McKay, up from the Trois Rivieres Lions, scored his first goal in the AHL allowing the Rocket to carry a 5-2 lead into the third.
In the final period the Monsters would score but the Rocket would reply. After Cleveland made it 5-3, Richard struck for his second of the game and 22nd goal of the campaign. Justin Richards got one back for the home side but Condotta completed his hat trick as he hit for an empty netter to seal the win.
Cayden Primeau picked-up the win between the pipes and Laval swept the three star selections with Condotta, Richard and Teasdale chosen first, second and third stars respectively.
In the two losses Teasdale had a goal in both games and in the Friday night game recorded his 100th career AHL match with the Rocket.
Laval will be in Toronto Friday and Saturday to take on the Marlies prior to the all-star break. Sunday and Monday will be party time at Place Bell as the AHL All-Star Classic will take place in Laval.
