Rocket end three game slide with win over Comets

The Laval Rocket sent the sold out Place Bell crowd of 10,088 home happy as the Rocket snapped a three game skid with a 4-1 win over the Utica Comets Saturday afternoon. Laval lost earlier in the week on the road to the Rochester Americans then in their first of two against Utica, dropped a 3-2 decision.
In the win over the Comets Laval dominated with Cayden Primeau who was playing in his third straight game of the week turning in another solid performance between the pipes. Even in the two losses Primeau was spot on keeping Laval in the game to the end.
The Rocket roared out to a 3-0 lead in the first on goals by Brandon Gignac, Tory Dello and Nolan Yaremko. The Comets’ Reilly Walsh spoiled Primeau’s shutout bid 8:07 into the second frame but Mitchell Stephens replied 1:34 from the Utica marker to restore their three goal cushion. That would close the book on the offensive side of the ledger as Primeau and the Comets’ Jake Theut held off all advances to the final buzzer of the game.
In Rochester on Wednesday night the Americans blanked the Rocket 2-0 with Primeau allowing the lone goal in the second. Brandon Biro authored an unassisted shorthanded tally 3:49 into the middle period. The score stood 1-0 until late in the third and with Primeau on the bench, Biroset-up Lukas Rousek for the empty net score. Rochester’s Malcom Subban collected the clean sheet making all 29 saves on the Rocket.
At Place Bell on St. Patrick’s night the Rocket was edged 3-2 by the Comets. Utica was up 2-1 following the opening priod with a Mitchell Stephens marker sandwiched between a pair of Comet goals. Aarne Talvitie made it 3-1 before the second stanza was two minutes in. Laval got to within one just past the five minute mark of the third on Pierreck Dubé’s 15th of the campaign. Isaac Poulter barred the door through the balance of play to help the visitors secure the win.
Tonight the Bridgeport Islanders are at Place Bell for a 7pm match then Friday night at seven Laval hosts the Milwaukee Admirals. Following that the Rocket head west for a Sunday afternoon game against the Manitoba Moose.
