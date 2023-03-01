Rocket end February on tough times

The Laval Rocket have returned home to the friendly confines of Place Bell after finishing off February with a one win four loss record on the road. The Rocket’s final two games of the month were losses to the Rochester Americans and the Toronto Marlies.
In Rochester the Americans doubled up on Laval for an 8-4 win. Jeremy Davies struck 35 seconds from the opening faceoff for Rochester but Gabriel Bourque replied for the Rocket at the 8:04 mark knotting the score at 1-1. It was the home team taking a 3-1 lead into intermission as Lukas Rousek and Michael Mersch potted a pair 34 seconds apart.
Brandon Gignac made it a 3-2 match in the middle period but that would be as close as Laval would get to Rochester. The Americans were good for the next two tallies to extend their lead to 5-2. Lucas Condotta notched a shorthanded marker only to see Mersch score an advantage tally 30 seconds after Condotta’s goal. Joël Teasdale closed out the scoring in the middle frame with a powerplay goal, setting the score at 6-4 for the third period. Rochester handled all the scoring in the third as their two tallies put the game out of the Rocket’s reach.
Saturday afternoon Laval dropped a 3-2 decision to the Toronto Marlies in a game that saw Laval outshot 49 to 21. It was the performance of Laval netminder Cayden Primeau that held the Rocket in the hunt for the win. His efforts earned Primeau third star considerations.
Laval had the opportunity to get on the board first as Nate Schnarr was awarded a penalty shot. Schnarr’s attempt was handled by Marlies goaltender Erik Källgren. The Marlies ended up scoring first on Graham Slaggert’s goal with 4:04 to play in the first.
The two opponents exchanged goals in the second stanza with William Trudeau pulling the Rocket even. Ith Toronto on the powerplay Bobby McMann returned the lead to the Marlies with his advantage goal just past the midpoint of the second.
Mitchell Stephens hit for the equalizer for Laval at the 12:10 mark of the third. Play continued to tick down in regulation but with 4:56 remaining before overtime, Max Ellis converted a pass from Drden Hunt for the game winning goal.
Laval is back on home ice at Place Bell for four games. Tonight and Friday night the Rochester Americans will provide the competition. Saturday evening the Rockford Ice Hogs come to town and on Wednesday March 8 the Belleville Senators return to Place Bell. All games have 7:00 pm start times.
