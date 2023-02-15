Rocket earn two huge wins at Place Bell

Coming off the AHL All-Star Classic break the Laval Rocket played the only pair of games at Place Bell for the month of February Friday and Saturday evenings. On Friday the Rocket took a 3-1 decision over the third place Syracuse Crunch in front of 8,234 fans. Saturday the second place Utica Comets with the Rocket earning a 6-2 victory before a crowd of 8,764. Those were huge wins over division rivals who are just ahead of the Rocket in the standings.
Joël Teasdale paced the offence as he potted a pair and Cayden Primeau was stingy between the pipes allowing one goal on 40 shots in the win over the Crunch. Rudolf Balcers got Syracuse an early 1-0 lead for the Crunch but Teasdale got his first of two with a powerplay tally with 44 seconds remaining in the opening period.
That 1-1 deadlock stood through the middle 20 minutes of play as Primeau and Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt turned everything to the side. Primeau was particularly hot as he handled 20 shots in the second stanza.
Mitchell Stephens delivered what would stand as the game winner 5:06 into the third. Stephens ripped a wrister from the left post that went bar down over Alnefelt’s right shoulder. Later in the period the Rocket thought they had an insurance goal but Alnefelt had fallen to the ice injured before the shot was taken. The video review came back as no goal as play should have been whistled down immediately for an injured goaltender. Laval did get that extra goal as Teasdale’s second of the night was an empty net tally.
Saturday evening the Comets opened the scoring as Joe Gambardell had the lone goal of the opening period. When it came to the Rocket attack it was all special teams helping to deliver the goods. In the second stanza the Rocket fired off three consecutive goals, including a pair of shorties eight second apart to take a 3-1 lead. Brandon Gignac and Nate Schnarr swarmed Comets’ netminder Nico Daws for the shorthanded outburst. Teasdale upped the lead to 3-1 with his 16th of the campaign as he struck for an advantage goal. Utica managed to get one back off the stick of Nolan Foote sending the game into intermission with Laval holding on to a 3-2 advantage. Stephens struck for a powerplay marker and a shortie in just over a two minute span in the third padding the Rocket lead to 5-2. Gignac scored his second of the game, the only full strength goal of the night for Laval. Primeau his second win in as many nights.
Laval will be in Bellevile for a trio of games this week as they take on the Senators Friday and Saturday nights then play a Monday afternoon matinee match. The Sens have been a thorn in Laval’s side as the last place squad in the North Division has held the Rocket to two wins in eight meetings this season. There has been a trio of losses, a pair of overtime defeats and one loss in a shootout
