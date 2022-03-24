Rocket displays scoring touch to open five game homestand

The Laval Rocket gave their faithful lots to cheer about at Place Bell last week as they opened a five game homestand with a pair of wins. The Rocket handled the Hartford Wolf Pack 7-4 and trapped the Hershey Bears by a 5-1 score.
In the Wolf Pack match Joël Teasdale was picking up caps after recording a hat trick in the win. The first period went back and forth with Laval scoring and Hartford replying. Jean-Sébastien Dea opened the scoring for Laval with an advantage tally; the visitors had two of their three first period markers scored on the powerplay. Teasdale notched his first of three and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard had the other goals in the opening period.
The second stanza was all Rocket with Kevin Roy, Teasdale and Brandon Gignac put the home team ahead 6-3 heading into the third. Teasdale completed his hat trick to make it 7-4 while Hartford could manage only one more goal against a sharp Cayden Primeau.
Even though the Hershey Bears took a first period lead of 1-0 that would be all they would get past Kevin Poulin as he turned aside 29 of the 30 shots sent his way in the win. The Bears’ powerplay tally was the lone goal of the opening period. In the second stanza Laval reeled off four goals to take a convincing 4-1 lead. Justin Ducharme, Kevin Roy, Cedric Paquette and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard all found the back of the net.
Down by three late in the third Hershey opted for the extra man only to see Brandon Gignac score an empty net tally for Laval.
Last night the homestand continued with the Belleville Senators in town. Tomorrow night Laval takes on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms with a 7pm puck drop, Saturday afternoon at 3pm the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins will provide the competition for the Rocket.
