Rocket clinging to final playoff spot with two games to go

The Laval Rocket pocketed a pair of wins to maintain a razor thin one point lead over the Cleveland Monsters for the final slot in the North Division playoff picture. The lone loss started off the week for Laval and it was a costly one as they dropped their match-up against the Monsters at Place Bell.
The Rocket squandered a huge opportunity to put some space between them and Cleveland last Friday night as a third period rally by the visitors gave the Monsters a 5-4 win. That momentarily put the Monsters in the final spot for the North Division playoff series. Heading into the third Laval held a 4-2 lead over Cleveland thanks to goals by Emil Heineman, Anthony Richard, Xavier Simoneau and Jan Mysak. It was a Monster third period though as Cleveland tallied a trio of goals to overtake the Rocket for the win. Trey-Fix Wolansky paced the win as he potted a pair for his 27th and 28th goals of the campaign to pull the Monsters even with Laval 4-4. Cole Sillinger struck for the game winner just shy of the 11 minute mark of the third.
Laval shook of the funk of that defeat as they headed into Syracuse on Saturday to take on the Crunch, A 5-3 win over the Crunch combined with a Cleveland loss to the Belleville Senators saw the Rocket jump back into the playoff picture. In the win goals by Mysak and Dannick Martel gave Laval a 2-1 lead following the first. Pierrick Dubé scored 59 seconds into the second to extend the lead to 3-1. William Trudeau made it a 4-1 contest with his marker. Syracuse crunched the numbers to make it a 4-3 game as play headed into the third. With the Crunch opting for the extra man late in the period, Tory Dello fired an empty net goal to seal the victory. Kevin Poulin made 36 saves for the Rocket to earn the win between the pipes.
Back home Monday night the Rocket roared to a 4-0 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins after Laval erupted for three goals in the third. Raphaël Harvey-Pinard scored 2:36 from the opening faceoff a mere two seconds into a Penguins’ penalty to open the scoring. That 1-0 stood until the 7:22 mark of the third period when Jesse Ylönen added an insurance marker with his powerplay tally. AS the game entered the final 94 seconds of play Gabriel Bourque made it 3-0 for the Rocket then Danick Martel hit for an empty net goal.Cayden Primeau held down the fort to preserve that 1-0 lead until the Rocket erupted for the trio of tallies in the third. He turned aside 41 Penguins’ shots to earn the shutout. Meanwhile in Cleveland the Monsters took a 2-1 decision over Grand Rapids Griffons to stay a point back of Laval.
It all comes down to this final weekend of the regular season. Laval plays tonight at Place Bell as the North Division’s top team; the Toronto Marlies pay a visit. On Friday night the Syracuse Crunch will provide the opposition in the final game of the regular schedule. Both games have 7:00 pm starts. Scoreboard watchers take note as Cleveland, with a game in hand; plays Friday night in Utica then have a home and home series Saturday and Sunday against the Rochester Americans.
