It was gnarly in Laval’s 4-3 OT loss to the Toronto Marlies Tuesday night at the Bell Centre but the one pint earned in the hard fought contest delivered the first Division title to the Rocket organization as they are the Canadian division champions. The game was the first in nine days for the Rocket, a long layoff between contests. “You’re not quite sure how it’s going to be after a big layoff,” Laval coach Joël Bouchard said. “We said today it feels like it’s been months since we’ve played. The result wasn’t exactly what we wanted. I thought they played hard and the attitude was great. I liked the effort and the investment the guys had.”
Laval ran into a solid Woll in the loss that was Marlies’ goalie Joseph Woll who faced 60 shots and handled 57 of them. The Rocket were 11 seconds away from going into a shootout to decide the outome when Toronto’s Nic Petan banged the puck past McNiven for the win. Yannick Veilleux had two goals in the loss and captain Xavier Ouellet, who just returned to the team had the other tally.
“It means a lot (the title),” Xavier Ouellet said. “You play the game to win. I want to give credit to the guys who were here all season. I’ve been gone a lot on the taxi (squad) and up (with the Canadiens), so credit to the group of veterans that were here the ehole time and battled for this.”
The opening period was a case of dueling goalies as Laval’s Michael McNiven and the Marlies Joseph Woll each turned aside 13 shots to keep the game in a scoreless tie. Beside the back and forth action, Laval’s Veilleux and Toronto’s Richard Klune got into a dust up near the midpoint of the first, each drawing fighting majors.
Laval peppered Woll with 27 shots in the second stanza but couldn’t get the puck past him. It was the Marlies taking a 1-0 lead on a shorthanded goal by Jeremy McKenna 64 seconds from the start of play.
Ouellet pulled the Rocket even with his tally 1:33 into the third and Veilleux gave Laval a 2-1 edge at the 10:19 mark That was short lived as Toronto’s Noel Hoefenmayer replied 16 seconds rom the resumption play. Veilleux’s second goal put the Rocket up 3-2 but the Marlies battled back with Martin Marincin notching the equalizer.
In the extra session, Petan converted passes from Antti Suomela and Teemu Kivihalme for the game winner. This was the first of six meetings between the two clubs schedule for May, “We just have to go one game at a time,” Yannick Veilleux said. “I think if we keep playing this way I think we’re going to have a lot of success against them.”
Laval returns to the Bell Centre ice tomorrow night as they welcome the Belleville Senators.
