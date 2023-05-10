Rocket always scores with community participation

Since the Laval rocket’s inaugural season, the team has been committed to the Laval community. On the ice, players work to be a team the city is proud to root for and off the ice, the club’s mission is the same.

The Rocket’s identity is strongly linked to the city it represents and the community the team’s fans come from

The team has played a key role in the community by supporting various non-profit organizations and foundations. Sports can be a source of encouragement for many, as evidenced by the Rocket’s immense social engagement. Through various programs and initiatives, the team hopes to further increase their involvement in the community.

During the Rocket’s six seasons, the team has donated more than $700,000 to several non-profit organizations in Laval and the surrounding areas. Last season $150,000 was dispersed into the community. Donations are made possible through the 50-50 lottery on game days, as well as the ticket and merchandise donation program. Several school boards in the region, as well as several organizations such as Moisson Laval, the Fondation de la Cité-de-la-Santé and the CHU Sainte-Justine are just a few examples of organizations associated with the Rocket.

The Rocket’s partnership with the Service de police de Laval (SPL) remains a source of great pride for the team. Together, the organizations picked up teddy bears during the Teddy Bear Toss game on December 10. A few teddy bears were then given by the Rocket players to the patients of the Cité-de-la-Santé in Laval. The union of Rocket and SPL furthers their shared mission, to create a safe and welcoming environment for all. More than 30 local non-profit organizations received the 8,845 teddy bears that were thrown onto the ice during this game.

During the 2022-2023 season, the Rocket visited six schools as part of its Read for Fun program presented by Bell. Players such as Alex Belzile, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Joël Teasdale had the chance to visit young elementary school students to talk to them about their academic journey and read them a story. The Rocket’s collaboration with local schools is an integral part of the team’s commitment to future generations.

During the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank, Anthony Richard and Alex Belzile, as well as Thomas Bordeleau (San Jose Barracuda) and Max Lajoie (Chicago Wolves) participated in a community activity. The four players skated with 40 kids at the Bleu Blanc Bouge exterior rink in Laval. In collaboration with the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation, the players helped the children in their development on the ice.

More than 10 Rocket players visited the Centre de réadaptation Marie-Enfant du CHU Sainte-Justine (CRME) in February to spend time with 40 youthe. The players were able to talk and play with the kids and provide them with support. A few children had the chance to come and watch a Rocket game and live an unforgettable experience by visiting the team locker room and meeting the players before the game. Seven Rocket players also visited 200 kids at the CHU Sainte-Justine in Montreal. The players gave gifts to all the kids and spent a lot of time interacting with them.

The Rocket visited three Laval arenas to skate with young hockey players as part of the Rocket Hockey Tour program. The goal of the program is to give teams a typical Rocket practice. Assistant coach Martin Laperrière, as well as several players were able to share their knowledge and show the Rocket values.

The Rocket also hosted two game-related community events, a food drive and a women’s hockey panel. The players’ wives took part in the food drive that took place before a game. Fourteen spouses helped collect 530 kg of food and $513 with the help of Moisson Laval. The women’s hockey panel was held during an intermission of a Rocket game.

The team is inspired by core values of teamwork, mutual respect, and inclusion. As the Rocket’s seventh season approaches, the goal remains the same, continue the work they began in 2017 and grow alongside Laval’s community.