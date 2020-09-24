The Laval Rocket continue to prepare for the 2020-2021 campaign as last week the organization added two players to the mix for when training camp opens. Forward Pascal Aquin and defenseman Tobie Bisson signed on the dotted line for one-year, two-way AHL contracts. Last season Aquin, a LeGardeur native, logged games in the AHL and the ECHL with Rochester and Cincinnati respectively. In 16 games with the Americans he was good for three goals and a pair of assists in 16 games in the A. Over 43 games with the Cyclones in the East Coast Hockey League, Aquin had 26 points on eight goals and 18 assists. A former player in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, Aquin had a 221 tour of duty with the Gatineau Olympiques, Shawinigan Cataractes and Charlottetown Islanders in the Q before turning pro. The 23 year-old Paquin recorded 90 points (42 goals, 48 assists) during his five seasons in junior hockey.
Rosemere’s Bisson also was on the Cincinnati Cyclones roster where he patrolled the blue line for 62 games last season. Checking in at6’03’’ and 194 lbs, Bisson scored 8 goals and 14 assists, and posted a +9 differential. His 22 points ranked him second on his defence corps. Bisson, also 23, played four seasons in the QMJHL before landing in the ECHL to start his pro career. He was part of Baie-Comeau, Cape Breton and Blainville-Boisbriand rosters over his QMJHL tenure. Bisson won the Kevin Lowe Trophy in 2017-18, awarded to the league’s best defensive defenseman. As a member of the Armada, Bisson had appearances in the President’s Trophy Finals in back-to-back seasons with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in 2016-17 and 2017-18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.