The Laval Rocket has agreed to terms on a pair of one-year, one-way AHL contract (2020-21) with the forward Samuel Vigneault and defenseman Corey Schueneman. Vigneault, 24, joins Laval following a four year stint with the Cleveland Monsters. Last season the Baie Comeau native recorded 11 goals and had five helpers in 57 games. Vigneault has 190 American Hockey League games to his credit, all with Cleveland, registering 25 goals and 38 assists for 63 points. Checking in at 6’-5” and 203 pounds, Vigneault, a centre, came out of the Clarkson University program. In three seasons with the Golden Knights, Vigneault had 75 points (30 goals, 45 assists) in 106 games. Prior to Clarkson, he was a member of the LaTuque Loups of the Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League and then in 2013-2014 was with the CEGEP Andre Laurendeau Boomerang. Vigneault was good for 28 goals and 32 assists in 37 games with the Boomerang. Corey Schueneman, a Milford, Michigan native, is a product of the famous Little Caesars hockey program. The blueliner’s path to the pros with the Stockton Heat, the Calgary Flames’ AHL affiliate included time in the United States Hockey League with the Muskegon Lumberjacks and the Des Moines Buccaneers. Following Schuenemans stint in the USHL he had four seasons with the Western Michigan University Broncos. A solid six-foot, 200 pounds, Schueneman led all Broncos defensemen in points in two straight seasons (2016-17 and 2017-18) and concluded his collegiate career as captain with 82 points (14 goals, 68 assists) in 144 games. Schueneman got a taste of pro hockey as he suited up for six games with the Heat. The 2019-2020 campaign saw Schueneman play 44 games where he was good for three goals and 18 assists, served 24 penalty minutes, and was a plus-4, his 21 points ranked him second among Stockton’s defence corps.
Rocket add a pair of players with recent signings
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
