Former Impact player Rocco Placentino is concerned about the activity of youths during this difficult time and has stepped up to help students of the English Montreal School Board to “move it-move it.” The midfielder is offering free live Zoom sessions to the EMSB students with the goal of promoting physical literacy and keeping them active, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Last year I was asked to be an Ambassador for Physical Literacy, I gave an immediate yes, being a former EMSB student I wanted to give back.” The impetus to offer this service to students stemmed from the fact that he felt that kids who were previously enrolled in sports are now no longer practicing their sport, they are doing gym at school and then going home to spend time looking at screens. “I reached out two weeks ago with an idea for a project,” Placentino said. “The principle of the sessions is to keep students active through on place movements,” The weekly 15 to 20-minute sessions take place during students’ class time, with Placentino appearing virtually on all SMART Boards throughout the school. The former National team member leads the students in a simple workout designed for all fitness levels. No outside materials are required so that means students can continue to do sessions at home. “I think it’s super important,” he said. “If you are seven or 13 or 50 years-old being active is important for the body and the mind.”The in-class workouts are being offered as a pilot project at Gardenview Elementary in Saint-Laurent, with the ultimate goal of expanding the program to other EMSB classrooms. Placentino is no stranger to leading youngsters in online workouts. As Technical Director for Club de Soccer Saint-Laurent, he began recording home training video workouts for St. Laurent’s 2,200 members when the in person sessions were cancelled. “Back in March I recorded over 30 You Tube sessions of 35- 40 minutes,” he said. “I knew they were being viewed but I wanted to be able to give feedback to the players.” With that in mind, Zoom sessions four weeks before the teams were to take to the outdoor pitches were initiated. “That way we can correct things because we can see the players,” he said. “Now here we are in the second wave and we have started back with Zoom training to instruct and motivate our players but hopefully for not too long.” Things could get to the point of indoor sessions as January 11 has been targeted for a return to sports, until then, Placentino will keep on the move. Right now being a child is very difficult,” he said. “It is important that we can get the kids back to seeing their friends, their teammates and their coaches.” To view the full interview check out Judgement Calls at www.thesuburban.com at the On Air section.
Rocco Placentino keeping EMSB students active
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
-
-
- 0
Latest Articles
- Rocco Placentino keeping EMSB students active
- Montreal on the warm side of latest winter storm
- Healthy Living With TAU: Italian sausage and provolone gnocchis
- Restaurant and bar owners protest at Place Jacques-Cartier
- West Island Women’s Shelter launches “Shelter Me” Campaign at Ritz-Carlton
- Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Everything Gratitude
- Concordia University works with Hoodstock to help support survivors of sexual violence in Montreal North
- LGH Foundation’s Dollars & Destinations lottery tickets a perfect stocking stuffer
Most Popular
Articles
- Quebec’s state-sanctioned manslaughter
- Popular educator Hanna Eliashiv passes away
- Finnerty and Peplowski leaving CBC Radio and CJAD respectively; who will replace them?
- Support Lambropoulos!
- Laval native does some LARPing on Canadian series headed to Amazon Prime
- Montreal’s own Maya Malkin selected for Canada’s Walk of Fame RBC Emerging Musician Program
- Sean Henry to succeed Mike Finnerty as host of CBC Daybreak
- Diabetes awareness comes full circle for Montreal mother
- 19-year old man injured in domestic knife attack in D.D.O.
- Montreal moves on bylaw tying development to affordable housing
Images
Videos
Commented
Most Popular
Articles
- Quebec’s state-sanctioned manslaughter
- Popular educator Hanna Eliashiv passes away
- Finnerty and Peplowski leaving CBC Radio and CJAD respectively; who will replace them?
- Support Lambropoulos!
- Laval native does some LARPing on Canadian series headed to Amazon Prime
- Montreal’s own Maya Malkin selected for Canada’s Walk of Fame RBC Emerging Musician Program
- Sean Henry to succeed Mike Finnerty as host of CBC Daybreak
- Diabetes awareness comes full circle for Montreal mother
- 19-year old man injured in domestic knife attack in D.D.O.
- Montreal moves on bylaw tying development to affordable housing
Images
Videos
Commented
Online Poll
-
Nov 30
-
Nov 30
-
Nov 30
-
Nov 30
-
Nov 30
-
Nov 30
-
Nov 30
-
Nov 30
-
Nov 30
-
Nov 30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.