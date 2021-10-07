Last weekend in Quebec U18 AAA Developmental Hockey League play the Laval-Montreal Rousseau Royal earned a pair of hard-fought wins on the road over the Lac St. Louis Lions and the College Charles Lemoyne Riverains. That pair of victories has the Royal sitting in second place in the CCM Division, three points back of first place Saint Eustache.
On Friday night Laval-Montreal took to the ice of the Dollard Civic Centre and came away with a 2-1 overtime win over the Lions. It was a classic goaltender battle right to the end as Quentin Miller of the Royal and the Lions’ Joshua Fleming held their opponents scoreless late into the third period.
The visitors struck first with 3:30 left in the third as Danny Akkouche’s fifth tally of the season put Laval-Montreal up 1-0. The Royal were 89 seconds away from the win when Jaden Davis got the puck past Miller for the equalizer setting the stage for overtime.
In the extra session with the possibility of a shootout being needed to decide the victor, Cristiano Spadafora authored an unassisted marker for the game winner. That saw Spadfora tapped as the game’s first star and Miller was selected as the second star of the match.
On Sunday afternoon the Royal were in Ste. Cathrine at Le Sportium to face the Riverains. It was another 2-1 win for the visitors, this time in regulation but still it was another battle of the netminders. Laval-Montreal opened the scoring with a first period tally Sacha Trudel with helpers from Billy Pelletier and Justin Legare. With 1:56 remaining in the middle frame the Riverains pulled even on Brett Yuzik’s goal, sending the teams into the break tied at 1-1. In the third both sides pressed for the go ahead goal and it was the Royal taking a 2-1 advantge as Trudel set-up Loic Goyette for what would stand as the game winning goal. Goyette earned first star honours and Royal goalie Samuel Carreiras took third star for his performance.
Laval-Montreal returns home to Fleury Arena Friday night, their lone game for this week, Game time is 7:00 pm with the Chateauguay Grenadiers supplying the opposition.
