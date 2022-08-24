Riverains rally to road win over Lions

The preparations for the upcoming Quebec U18 AAA Development Hockey League roll on and the Lac St. Louis Lions welcomed the Collége Charles Lemoyne Riverains to the Dollard Civic Centre Monday evening for a pre-season meeting. CCL came away with a 3-1 victory over Lac St. Louis to improve to 2-2-2 in pre-season play.
The Riverains struck first in the opening period as Alexis Poirier bested Lions’ goalie Ludovick Lemonnier with helpers from Riley Pawsey and Olivier Duhamel. The Lions wasted precious little time replying as a minute twenty-five from the resumption of play as Jayden Lazare set-up Justin Dumai for the equalizer. With 3:48 remaining in the first CCL reclaimed the lead on a powerplay tally by Nathan Quinn that sent the game into the break with the visitors up 2-1.
The score remained that way through the second frame but the Riverains did have opportunities, all which were denied by Lemonnier. That included a stop of a penalty shot before the period was two minutes old. The Lions’ penalty killing unit also played into keeping it a one goal affair as they held off CCL for a four minute head contact infraction and a roughing minor.
That set the stage for the third with the Lions in search of the equalizer. Both sides swept back and forth as the clock ticked downward. With just under five minutes to go CCL banged in the insurance marker as Ibrahim Sidibe’s goal made it a 3-1 contest. The Lions pressed and had a powerplay in the final two minutes but were unable to score on Riley Cloutier, who split the workload with Samuel Lamarche.
The Lions have a busy week ahead as they get ready for the regular season campaign. Thursday night at 7 pm at the Civic Centre the Lions take on the Laval-Montreal Rousseau-Royal. Friday night the Lac Pack is in Magog to face the Cantonniers and on Saturday afternoon at 1 pm the Lions will host Gatineau.
