Richelieu shuts down Black Lions in U17AAA match-up

The Richelieu Galois took to the ice of the Dorval Arena sporting an 8-1-2 record to face the Lac St. Louis Black Lions in Ligue de Hockey D’Excellence du Quebec (LHEQ) play and showed why they have compiled that record. The Galois shut down the Black Lions coming away with a 5-0 road win. It was a quick-paced, clean game with only a pair of minor penalties being assessed, both to the home team.
The two opposing goalies Lac St. Louis’ Osvaldo Agostini and Benjamin Colbert of the Galois battled through a scoreless opening period, frustrating all shooters. Mathieu Tessier set-up Charles Martel 1:21 into the second stanza to produce the game-winning tally. That was Martel’s sixth goal of the young campaign. Agostini held of the advances of the Galois through the balance of the period sending play into the third with the visitors up by a goal.
Richelieu controlled the third, erupting for a quartet of goals to secure the win. An advantage goal by Anthony Pantalena made it 2-0. Mathieu Tessier potted a pair to double that cushion to 4-0. Maxime Ly closed out the scoring in the contest with his tally. Colbert earned the shutout as he held the Black Lions attack at bay.
There’s a break from league play until Saturday, November 12 when the Black Lions will travel to St. Hyacinthe for a rematch against Richelieu. On Sunday, November 13 it will be a regional rivalry meeting in Chateauguay as the Black Lions take on the Lac St. Louis Grenadiers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.