Last Friday and Saturday over 600 football players from the ages of eight to 18 took to the facilities of Laval’s école secondaire Curé-Antoine-Labelle Loups to be part of the second edition of Benjamin St- Juste’s Return to Origin football camp. For the home grown member of the NFL’s Washington Commanders it is an important commitment for St. Juste to be able to contribute to football in his home province. “I started this program because I visualized what I would want as a kid,” Ben St-Juste said. “You know, as a kid growing up in Montreal, we didn’t have any NFL players at the time. We didn’t have any camps. We didn’t have any recruiters. So when I built this camp, I was like how can I make it not just the biggest camp in Canada, but how can I give as much information and knowledge as possible; to be able to help them in their process to make it to the pros and do it all at a very affordable price.”
Among the 600 plus participants was over 100 female footballers, marking a significant increase from the inaugural camp. “Honestly, we saw it last year we saw a few females few girls that were there,” St-Juste said. “We saw an increase in registration by girls for this camp. I think we’re over 100 (female players) so that’s a beautiful thing. That’s what we preach, being all inclusive. It doesn’t matter what gender it is football is for everyone.”
That information included workshops on several topics, training on not only football skills but running and agility drills. Keeping it affordable came through the participation of sponsors like Montreal’s Invictus Gloves, the brand St-Juste wears in action against his NFL opponents. Attendees learned at workshops including a career in football hosted by former Alouette Danny Desrieaux, sessions on the brain and skills, nutrition and sports as well as physical preparation. There was a major presentation featuring St-Juste speaking on going from Laval to the NFL and on NCAA eligibility. That segment on the NCAA as well as a pair of Q & A sessions on the NCAA was hosted by Holly Abbott-Smith President and Founder at International Credential and Sport Advising LLC.
Joining the Commanders’ cornerback were his wife Julia, who ran NCAA track for four years at the University of Michigan and one at the University of Georgia plus Olympic gold medalist who put the players through their paces for speed development. “Ben loves this and he’s put so much hard work into this,” Julia St-Juste said. “It’s cute to see him his face light up when he’s working with all the kids and how excited he gets so it’s a dream come true.”
The Return to Origin camp was something Surin had to be part of, “It’s so important for me to be here,” Bruny Surin said. Ben’s dad (Wilbert) actually was my first friend when I came to Canada. When I heard about this camp, I was like, okay, I’m in Montreal, why not? I always want to give back with all this knowledge, inspiration and try to encourage the next generation.”
One of the tweaks this year was to divide the attendees into two age groups to allow for more instruction time with the players. “I want to give as much time individual time to all the groups,” St-Juste said. “We listened to feedback from the first edition and worked to improve the second edition and next year is going to be even better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.