The Laval Chevrolet 440 Pirates limped out of the first round of the Quebec Junior Elite Baseball League (QJEBL) playoffs after dropping three straight games against the Repentigny Royal after winning game one of the best of five series. The Pirates, favoured to win, came up against a surging Repentigny squad that finished behind the Pirates during the regular season. In the opener at Lausanne Park last Thursday night, Laval posted an 8-3 win. Robin Gervais on loan from the Academie Baseball du Canada U 16 team went 3-for-3 and scored a pair of runs while veteran Olivier Mayrand chipped in with three RBI’s. Tyler Charette picked-up the win in relief. Saturday saw Laval travel to Repentigny for a doubleheader that started their demise. The games were as different as day and night as the Pirates dropped the first of two by a 7-4 score. Starter Hector Romero was touched for seven runs over four innings and Vincent Rotari, up from midget AAA to Laval turned in two solid innings. Charette clouted a homerun and accounted for three of the Pirates’ four runs. The nightcap of the pair was a pitchers’ duel and the Pirates were on the short end of the 1-0 final putting them down 2-1 in the series. Royal pitcher Alexis Gravel of the ABC U16 squad fired a gem of a two hitter going six and two third innings. Gravel showed great control as he handcuffed Pirate hitters for 10 strikeouts and issued only on free pass. Laval’s Gabriel Archambault sprinkled five hits over six innings in the loss, giving up the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth. Two of the five hits produced the run as a leadoff single by Michael Pavan ended up being cashed in by a single off of the bat of Michael Almonte. Sunday afternoon it was back to Parc Lausanne where Repentigny continued to roll on the momentum they had built to take the fourth and deciding contest with an 8-1 score. In the bottom of the sixth, Zachary Perreault-Jutras scored the shutout buster coming home to score on Richard Makarios’ two-bagger. Over the series, the ABC U16’s Gervais was a bright spot as he went 7-for-13 to hit a cool .538.
Repentigny Royal pain for Pirates
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
