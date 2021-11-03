Rennie Tigers best Bialik Bulldogs in juvenile hockey meeting

The John Rennie High School Tigers took an 8-0 decision over the Bialik Bulldogs in GMAA juvenile boys hockey last Thursday afternoon at Montreal West’s Legion Memorial Rink. Despite the loss the Bulldogs lived up to their team name playing with the tenacity of a bulldog.
The visitors got off to a fast start with a five goal outburst in the first period but following that Bialik settled in to hold the Tigers to a pair of goals in the second and a single tally in the third. A big part of the defending by the Bulldogs came from goaltender Zev Diner, who made several stellar saves over the course of the game. Bialik did have scoring opportunities but were denied by Rennie goalie Tyler Sayer, who earned the shutout.
“They played a hard, disciplined game,” Bialik head coach Eric Rayment said. “We’ve only had a couple of practices and there are things to work on but they gave it a good effort today.”
The Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead before the game was two minutes old. Lorenzo Ranaldi notched what would stand as the game winner 67 seconds from the opening face-off. Julian Marrone followed-up to make it 2-0 at the 1:36 mark. Ranaldi hit for his second marker of the game to make it 3-0 then goals by Mignel Gascan and Matthew Vallée closed out the first with a 5-0 cushion for John Rennie.
Vallée recorded his second goal to put the Tigers up 6-0 and Gabriel Boyer chipped in with a goal with 1:29 left in the second stanza. The lone goal of third came off the stick of Gascan, giving him a two goal day.
“The boys played a good game and were respectful of their opponents,” John Rennie head coach Teep Manon said. “They (Bialik) skated with us the entire game.”
