When word got out last Wednesday that long time Cote St. Luc resident John Elias had died at the age of 82, social media got busy with condolences, memories and thanks from the many people whose lives had been touched by him. Elias was a teacher, coach, mentor, teammate and friend to many through his love of baseball, basketball and teaching. With a master’s degree in science from Massachusetts’ Springfield College, he taught physical education at various Montreal-area high schools, including Baron Byng, Rosemount, Howard S. Billings, Bishop Whelan and St. Pius X, where Elias also coached basketball. Elias had a 50-plus year career officiating basketball at the CEGEP, university and international levels. “John was very passionate about his sports memories,” longtime basketball official Mike Homsy said. “At gatherings he would bring photos of different events and the people that made it special. He loved to reminisce.”
It is his association with baseball that is the hallmark of his life’s endeavours that started out as a youth at Jarry Park. A baseball scholarship at Michigan State was a stepping stone to playing professional baseball for the southpaw pitcher. There was a four year stint in the Kansas City Athletics and Baltimore Orioles’ farm systems where he played in the Appalachian, Florida State and Carolina leagues before returning home to start his teaching career. Elias continued to pitch as a batting practice pitcher for the Montreal Royals of the International League, and then joined Granby in the Quebec Senior Baseball League then with Trois Rivieres where he was part of two championship teams. On the international stage, he was a member of Team Canada at the Pan American Games hosted by Winnipeg in our Centennial year of 1967. His expertise led to a scouting gig with the St. Louis Cardinals but when the Expos arrived in 1969, Elias returned to where he first took to the mound at Jarry Park as he once again found himself pitching batting practice, now to major league hitters. With baseball enjoying a growth surge, Elias founded his popular Grand Slam Baseball School that ran for 27 years.
Through his friendships with Expos’ players, there were always great guest instructors like Gary Carter, Andre Dawson, Tim Raines, Dennis Martinez and Bill Lee. “I remember doing his camps in Cote St. Luc,” fellow lefty Bill Lee said. “He got them out there and they joined teams. Now every time I see those boys who are now men, they remember their experiences with the Expo pros. Getting to play on those fields was a dream for them and it made them into men.” As a coach, Elias led McGill to their first Canadian Interuniversity Baseball Association championship in 1994. As a volunteer coach of the Canadian team at the Maccabiah Pan American Games in Mexico City in 2000 and in 2005 at the Maccabiah Games in Israel, Elias helped to guide Canada to silver medal finishes both times. In 2008 he put together a team to represent Canada at the Vintage Baseball World Series Championship in Westfield, Massacusetts where the teams played 19th century style baseball where the players and even the fans were dressed for the period. An Ambassador of Cote St. Luc, Elias who was always dedicated to passing on his lifelong passion for baseball, to the continued to give youth clinics in the Cote Saint-Luc community until a few years ago. “All baseball people knew of John Elias,” Marc Griffin, VP of Baseball Quebec said. “The more you got to know him, the more impressive it became. Our baseball family lost a big one.”
Over his lifetime, he amassed an impressive collection of baseball memorabilia, which Elias donated a large portion to Cote St. Luc and is on display at the aquatic centre. For 12 years, Elias participated in various forms in the Major League Legends baseball game fundraisers in support of the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Florida. He is a member of the YMHA Sports Hall of Fame and the RDS Baseball Quebec Hall of Fame.
Elias is survived by his wife Marlene, daughter Caroline (Kevin Smith) and grandchildren Ashley, Connor and Owen Smith, cherished brother-in law of Audrey Willis. He will be fondly remembered by his many cousins. In memory of Elias, donations may be made to MAB-Mackay Rehabilitation Centre at https://habilitas.ca/donate-mabmackay/ .
