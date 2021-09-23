Red zone woes plus tough Lions defence leads to loss for Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes fell to two wins and three losses as they dropped a 27-18 decision the BC Lions last Saturday evening at Percival Molson Stadium in front of 13,591 fans. A dogged determined Lions’ defensive unit held the Alouettes at bay in the red zone. All 18 points came off the foot of kicker David Cote who was 6-for-6 in field goal attempts. “When my name is called, I need to make the points and the field goals, so I made it, “David Cote said post-game. “But it doesn’t taste as good if we don’t get the win at the end of the day. Personally, it’s a good day but I would’ve taken a couple less field goals for a win, of course.” Cote became the fourth Alouette kicker to have a six field goal or better game joining Terry Baker, Damon Duval and Colt David.
Assistant coach Andre Bolduc was at the helm of the Alouettes has head coach Khari Jones was in isolation after testing positive for COVID early in the week.
BC’s defence was a thorn in the side of Alouette quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. the D-unit set a new Lions’ franchise record as they had 13 blocked passes. Montreal moved the ball well but just could not get to paydirt for a major all game long. Adams Jr. was 16 of 36 for 270 yards but had two throws intercepted. William Stanback chipped in with 139 yards on 18 carries and receiver Eugene Lewis had an 85- yard night, yet Montreal failed to produce a touchdown. “There was certainly a lack of opportunism,” Andre Bolduc said. “When you get to the red zone and all you could do is field goals all night, you put yourself in a position where you’re going to run out of time at some point.”
At the start of the second half Montreal worked their way into the red zone once again but a knocked down pass intended for Dante Absher put Cote into play once again. His successful field goal cut the lead to two points but that was as close as the Als would get for the rest of the game. “We didn’t capitalize when we got in the red zone,” Vernon Adams Jr. said. “It’s got to be better as a whole. The (first half) interception in the end zone set us back, but we just got to get down there and make plays. We all got to make plays and it starts with me.”
Montreal takes to the road for their next two contests starting tomorrow night as they face the Toronto Argonauts. Friday night clash against the Toronto Argonauts. The following week the Alouettes will be in Hamilton Saturday afternoon to face the Tiger Cats.
