Laval’s Benjamin St. Juste has been spending some time here at home, a first over the past three years for him due to the pursuit of his dream of making it in the National Football League. That dream is within his grasp as he prepares to head into his first NFL training camp as a draftee of the Washington football Club.
Hard work and dedication is what has brought St. Juste, a cornerback, to this point plus overcoming a hamstring injury that he was told was career ending. “Personally deep down I never thought I was done playing football,” Benjamin St. Juste said. “The amount of people at the University of Michigan that were trying to make me feel that I was done kind of made me doubt myself. You’ve got coaches telling you you can’t play any more sometimes it hits hard. I just believed in myself, I got a chip on my shoulder ever since. I just put in the work and it put me in the position I am in today.”
St. Juste didn’t listen to the naysayers and rehabbed, recovered and the CEGEP Vieux Montreal product made it back to the NCAA with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. “It was reviving,” he said. “My dream of playing in the NFL kind of died in my second year at Michigan. I was really down on myself and it wasn’t a great culture or environment. When I went to Minnesota it was the complete opposite. The coaches took care of me, they had a great culture. The coaches wanted to win, the players wanted to win and that just brought out the best of me. It turned me into a better person a better player.”
It was St. Juste’s efforts at the Senior Bowl that raised his profile greatly. “When I put my name in for the draft I was nowhere near that projection (third round),” he said. “I was going sixth or seventh, maybe even undrafted. My performance at the Senior Bowl really boosted my draft stock. Interviews showed how professional I was and how smart a football player I was. It really helped me.”
Following the draft he took part in Washington’s rookie camp where St. Juste had his first taste of working at the professional level. “It was eye-opening in terms of how detailed and precise the guys are,” he said. “I’ve always been a guy that pays attention to details and be on top of my stuff and I like to see everybody is like that. You have to do that day in and day out. It wasn’t a huge transition for me. The veterans helped me the coaches helped me a lot and that’s why I performed so well, I was comfortable.”
The time here at home is an important part of his preparation for training camp set to start July 27. He mixes training and playbook studies with downtime for family and friends. “You’ve got to be able to put yourself out of being a football player,” he said. “If you’re constantly a football player, it’s going to drain you mentally. You’ve got to take that time to be with family and have fun. When it’s time to work, it’s time to work but you’ve got to be able to turn the switch off sometimes.”
St. Juste also has found time to give back as he is holding a training session for 14 and 15 year old players Friday night at Parc St. Donat. Aerial Assault will allow 50 players, 10 quarterbacks, 20 wide receivers and 20 defensive backs will have the opportunity to work out with St. Juste.
Always up for a challenge, St. Juste is determined to take his first downs as an NFL pro when the season kicks-off for Washington on Sunday September 12 with the San Diego Chargers in town. “I’m battling for a roster spot, I’m battling for a starting spot, and I’m battling to beat somebody out so I can make my place on the team,” he said.
