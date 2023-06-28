Rays sting A’s in 15U B baseball

The West Island Rays combined hot hitting with quality pitching to take a 10-0 decision over the visiting Lachine A’s in Lac St. Louis 15U B baseball at Pointe Claire’s Bourgeau Park.
Daylin Bell and Samuel Legrand combined on the mound to produce a two hitter while striking out 11 Lachine batters. West Island struck for five in the first another three in the second and a pair in their last at bats to secure the victory.
The A’s nibbled at pushing a run across the plate twice during the game, starting with the first inning when Lukas Royko cracked a leadoff triple but was stranded at third as the next trio of batters were strikeout victims. In the top of the fourth Mourinho Oluwa Tise Adeniyi took advantage of a walk and promptly swiped second and third but Lachine couldn’t cash in on the opportunity. In their final at bats Vincent Labelle recorded the second hit for the A’s, a single but was put out in a 2-5-4-5 rundown.
Legrand and Behl scored the first two runs for West Island in the home half of the first Terry Gagaoudakis and Chase Racine raced home on Michael Perna’s single. Perna also touched home with to make it 5-0 on Benjamin Leiner’s single.
Legrand opened the second with a double and reached home on an error. Behl and Gagaoudakis upped the score to 8-0 on Racine’s two bagger. Gagaoudakis led off the Rays final at bats with a double and scored for a third time in the game on Alexis Gravelle’s triple. Gravelle made it home with West Island’s final run on a ground out from short to second.
