Rangers’ Brousseau a QJAAAHL All-Star selection

The Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League (QJAAAHL) hosted its All-Star game last night marking its return following last year’s shutdown. The squad from the QJAAAHL is made up of elite players from the league interested in pursuing their hockey careers in the Canadian University League as student/athletes. They even had the opportunity to sample what the level of competition would be like in U SPORTS as the All-Stars took on the University of Ottawa Gee Gees.
Among the players selected was Alex Brousseau a goaltender for Montreal Est Rangers. “I was very happy, very content,” Alex Brousseau said of his selection. “It feels good to be considered one of the top goalies in the league.”
Brousseau has posted a 2-win-1-loss record in his three games with the Rangers and has a .871 goals against average. Heading into the game he was looking forward to experiencing play at a different level. “It will be a good challenge,” Brousseau said. “U SPORTS is a very good calibre league. It will be good to compete against Ottawa.”
The Rangers sit third in the West Division and sixth overall, a good start to the season. “All of the team is off to a good start,” he said. “We have a very good, young team that works hard.”
The 20 year-old Brousseau joined the Rangers when his team the Chambly Forts ceased operations and Montreal Est took him in the dispersal draft. “I had a very good experience with the Forts,” he said. “Then to be chosen by the Rangers was a real honour, they are a great organization.”
Presently in CEGEP, Brousseau is looking to take his game to the university level in the future. For now he is concentrating on the season ahead and doing his best to get the Rangers as far as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.