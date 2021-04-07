Tristano Ricci is a battler on the ice and more importantly in life as the 14 year-old bantam aged player from the Pierrefonds Minor Hockey Association has been bravely battling OsteoSarcoma since 2019. Throughout the treatments and surgeries he has been a true inspiration to his family, friends, and teammates. Ricci has shown nothing but incredible courage, a strong sense of optimism, all the while maintaining a big smile. There has been a setback because just when the first round of treatments appeared to be successful, the cancer flared back in January 2021 meaning Ricci’s healing journey was not coming to an end.
The Ricci family is enduring the battle of a lifetime facing challenges that few are ever fully prepared to meet. His parents Danny and Lori have their game plan for this setback, which is to seek out alternative treatments to give Tristano the most effective options currently available for this type of cancer.
Tristano’s hockey family has rallied behind him and established a gofundme page to help with the upcoming expenses in his renewed battle. To join Ricci’s team, go to gofundme.com and search help Tristano in his fight against cancer.
