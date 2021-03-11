Quebec football talent will be a big part of the Alouettes’ game plan as some 24 home grown players are under contract to Montreal. One of the signings brings wide receiver Régis Cibasu back home to where he starred with the Université de Montréal Carabins before turning pro after being drafted by the Toronto Argonauts in 2018. “They’ve done a really good job signing all the guys,” Régis Cibasu said. “They had a good season (2019), a nice run. I’m really excited and looking forward to this season.”
By signing with the Alouettes, Cibasu is reunited with his former coach and now GM of the Als Danny Maciocia. “It’s always a blessing to have somebody you already know,” Cibasu said. “Obviously it helped for me signing but also for my personal career it was a better fit for me and coming back home is always better.”
Cibasu was three years old when his family arrived from the Congo in hopes of a better life for their family in Canada. The Cibasu family moved into Point St. Charles to begin their lives in a new country and at the age of 10, Cibasu discovered football where he played for the Pointe St. Charles (now Sud Ouest) Aces organization.
In his early years Cibasu was on the offensive line but as he grew, his size combined with good hands saw him move to a receiver position towards the end of high school. “I was always a little bit bigger,” he said. “I played O-line, D-line I also switched to linebacker and tight end. I was always physical and I take pride in my blocking.”
It was as a member of the Carabins where Cibasu blossomed and in 2014 he was named an RSEQ First Team All-Star and was also selected as the conference’s Rookie of the Year. Capping off that campaign, Carabins won the 50th anniversary Vanier Cup and Cibasu was named the Ted Morris Memorial Trophy winner as MVP on their home turf. “I think that was the best game of my life,” he said. “It was a great moment playing in front of my city, my family and friends. It’s something I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”
It was during his time with the Carabins that Cebasu had the opportunity to take part in two high profile events, a Chicago Bears camp and to participate in the Shriners East-West Bowl in Tampa Bay. “I was blessed to be invited to the Bears’ mini-camp as a tight end,” he said. “I learned a lot in that small mini-camp. I came back stronger even though it didn’t work out as I wanted.” As for the East-West Bowl, Cibasu was one of only two Canadians invited to play. “That was an amazing experience,” he said. I got to play with and against some players who went on to the NFL. I still keep in touch with some of them; it was just a crazy experience.”
The growth of skilled players in the province has allowed the Alouettes to sign these players and it is a sense of pride for Cibasu to have so much local talent heading into training camp. “It shows the talent is growing all around Quebec,” he said. “The schools are doing way better informing the kids at a younger age. There’s more players going to NFL camps and there’s more exposure for Quebecers in the higher ranks in football.”
Cibasu is looking forward to experiencing his first game at Percival Molson Stadium when the CFL season launches. “When you play at home you feel at home,” he said. “Just to play in front of your family is something special, even at the pro level. The family is right behind you, the crowd is behind you supporting. I think it will be special every time I touch the field.”
