Quebec’s plan to return to sports- a small victory for athletes

When Isabelle Charest, Minister for Sports, laid out the game plan for the return to sports and leisure activities on Friday afternoon, it was a start as to when full training and competitions for athletes of all ages throughout the province would be complete. This is the first phase of the return plan that will roll out as dictated by the fluctuations of the pandemic.
The Quebec government announced that gyms and indoor training facilities will reopen across the province and restrictions will be relaxed for outdoor sports activities in orange zones, as of March 26. Red zone training facilities will also open allowing individuals, duos or families from the same bubble to train. The red zone facilities must also keep a log of participants should they need to be tracked. Indoor training in orange zones will increase to eight people. “We have to go progressively,” Minister Isabelle Charest said. “I am confident that we’ll be able to take advantage of a very pleasant summer. Of course health guidelines will be present. However we should be able to practice many of our favourite activities, even though it means doing them slightly differently”
Teams in red zones can still train outdoors with a maximum of eight players and a coach while that number increases to a dozen players in orange zones. Participants must maintain the two metres of physical distancing for all activities in all zones, be it indoor or outdoor sessions. There will be no games in scholastic or civic leagues allowed at this juncture.
Soccer Quebec responded to the news as a positive move. “Our players are eager to resume training and return to the field,” Soccer Quebec president Pierre Marchand said. “They proved last summer that they are respectful of sanitary guidelines. Soccer and all physical activities are the best medicine to improve one's physical health and mental.”
This slight crack in the door of a return to normalcy for sports may still have a long road ahead before that door swings wide open. As long as there are red zones, the majority of the province’s athletes will be hampered in their training together as teams and returning to competition. Within the red zones are the largest regional organizations in the province, like Lac St. Louis, Laval and Montreal, as well as a majority of the scholastic sports teams.
Minister Charest said this was part of a planned, progressive return to normal conditions. There are factors that do not allow for a hard timeline to be established. On the positive side is that vaccinations continue to grow but with variants of COVID-19 in the population, there could be setbacks to the phases advancing . “It’s going to be done step by step, like a staircase,” Charest said. “We do have to follow things and by June most of the Quebec public will be vaccinated. That means it will allow us to be a lot more permissive.”
As to when updates allowing games to be played would be made, “that question is always hypothetical,” she said. “To know how the next few weeks, the next few days will evolve. It always depends on the evolution. So we can’t give dates, however we can trust that the deconfinement of sports will be able to evolve quickly.”
