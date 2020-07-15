This week sees the start of the Quebec Junior Elite Baseball League (QJEBL) for the 2020 campaign, something that was left up in the air like a high fly to centerfield when the COVID-19 situation threw a huge curveball to the world. “Since the start of this crisis, we had hoped that a season could be played,” league president Rodger Brulotte said. “We did not want to deprive or players their favorite sport for a full year. Obviously, the priority was to comply with health regulations, but the conditions have been met for us to go ahead with the season. A 21 game schedule against league squads plus one against the Academie Baseball du Canada U16 team will be this year’s version for the QJBEL. The alignment of the divisions has been made to limit travel throughout the province. The Gatineau Tyrens have suspended operations for this year and their players were attached to other teams through a dispersal draft so that they can continue to play. Local teams the LaSalle Cardinals, Laval 440 Pirates and the Montreal Orioles allot play underway Thursday night. The Cards travelled to Longueuil to take on the Ducs while the Pirates face the Orioles at Stade Gary Carter in Ahuntsic. On Friday night the Pirates welcome the Saint Eustache Bisons for their home-opener. Laval will be starting their year at Parc Lausanne while Stade Paul-Marcel-Maheu goes through renovations; the opening pitch is set for 7:30 pm. The Cardinals will take on the ABC U16 team on Saturday evening with a 7:00 pm start at Denis Boucher Stadium. Montreal will start the road portion of the schedule with a trip to Repentigny to take on the Royals Friday night.
Quebec Junior Elite baseball steps to the plate for 2020 season
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
