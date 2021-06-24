Quebec Junior Elite Baseball League opens for business

Tomorrow night the Quebec Junior Elite Baseball League (QJEBL) will open up the 2021 season as the 13 franchises will play a 32 game slate into late August. The original plan was to start on May 29 but the third wave of COVID 19 put the brakes on that scenario.
The three divisions will be organized to minimize the travel into various regions as was the case last season. Laval and Montreal will play out of the La Cage Brasserie Sportif division while LaSalle will be in the Rawlings division.
The delay to the start of the season made for an extended training camp for the teams. For the Chevrolet Laval 44 Pirates, it was taken in stride and looked at as an opportunity to be that much better prepared for the opening pitch.
The Pirates’ new field boss Sébastien Rivest is raring to log his first game at the helm of Laval. “After more than two months of training camp, everyone is eager to taste competition,” Sébastien Rivest said. “This long preparation period allowed us to get to know the players in greater depth, both in baseball and their personalities.”
Laval’s roster has a good mix of players ready to challenge for the top spot in the QJEBL. Veteran Olivier Mayrand will be a leader on the field and at the plate and is joined by another 22 year-old in his final season in the league Mathieu Charlebois will add his experience. Last season’s batting champion Jacob Carroll will be back to challenge opposing pitchers.
On the mound the Pirates looks to have a solid rotation. Neftaly Severino-Cronier and
William Lacroix will head up the hurlers and be joined by Gabriel Archambault, Timothée Lajeunesse and 21-year-old pitcher Matthew Bomersback who played for the LaSalle Cardinals last season. ThePirates will also be able to count on Anthony Charbonneau, Maxime Fortin and Vincent Rotari to log innings on the mound. Depth in pitching will be the hallmark of Laval as position players Frédérick Achard-Groleau, Philippe Bourassa and Nathan Primeau can also be called on as pitchers.
“We know the potential of our team,” Rivest said “Without putting objectives in terms of wins and losses, we believe that if the team plays up to its potential and displays consistency in its performance, we will be in a good position.”
The Pirates open on the road tomorrow night with a game against the Gatineau Tyrans at Parc Sanscartier. Saturday evening will be the home opener as the Pirates welcome the Saint Eustache Bisons to Paul-Marcel-Maheu park stadium the opening pitch set for 7:00 pm.
