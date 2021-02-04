Kevin Figsby, the commissioner of the Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League and the league’s committee are optimistic as to how the league is faring under the current COVID situation. Figsby and the board are confident that the 13 team league will get to play some form of a season when barriers are removed. On the website there are games listed for early February but those are a no go until after the lockdown is lifted. “We’re used to re-adapting to every change the government makes,” Kevin Figsby said. “We’re bound to follow all the guidelines. The problem is they make an announcement three or four days before (taking effect) and we need more runway than that for our planning.”
There were five scenarios drawn up and the later start in February is the third of the five. When play does resume, the Bauer Challenge would continue, which kicked-off the season where teams played 4-on-4 no contact hockey. Time is the enemy of each plan the league has laid out as ice time could become a concern for some of the teams the later play is delayed. “It will be early March before we can make any determination,” Figsby said. “We are running against the clock on how much we can extend. Many players are multi sport athletes and we have to consider that and not take it away from them. It (multi-sports) creates better athletes, better players in all the sports.” The league also has to deal with a variety of factors when it comes to the playing facilities. “There’s different management, you have municipal rinks, private arenas, semi-private ones and rinks on school properties,” he said. “All have different budgets and how long they operate each year. We already know which rinks we will be able to use and until when.” Financially, the league and franchise owners are holding on and making certain that the players will have teams to return to. Unlike the infusion of money into the Quebec Major Junior Hockey Leagues the government has made, the QJAAAHL has not received any funds to help through the pandemic. “If there was assistance that might lend us to being able to do different things,” he said. “We know we are operating at a loss, it’s just how much individual teams can afford. Our owners are willing to do that to keep or kids playing.”
A bit of good news that the league is also excited about the arrival of the ECHL team in Trois Rivieres next season as it will provide players on their teams another opportunity to advance. “For a 20 year-old graduating player it’s the next step in their career,” he said. “We’ve had players sign (with the ECHL) following the end of their season. Some are like taxi squad players while others have cracked the line-up.
This is really great news for our league and our players.” The next great news will be for resumption of practice and play for these talented junior aged players. “We’ve got to be able to measure and monitor the impact,” he said. “If the impact is that certain rinks can afford to have bubbles you’ve got to give everybody the chance to play as well.”
